

Madison midfielder Julia Leas celebrates after a goal against Yorktown last season. (Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post)

Last spring produced three state champions in Northern Virginia, as George Mason, Loudoun County and Briar Woods finished on top of Class 2, 4 and 5, respectively.

Madison, arguably the area’s most dominant team, saw its postseason run end just short of a title. But the Warhawks enter this season as the team to beat, led by dynamic senior midfielder Julia Leas.

They’ll face plenty of competition at the Class 6 level, as Leas isn’t the only talented underclassmen back for another run. Yorktown, Battlefield, T.C. Williams and more should have the firepower to keep up with, or at least challenge, Madison.

(All records from last season)

1. Madison (18-1-2) Last year’s final ranking: 1

The Warhawks returned seven starters from a team that lost its first game of the season in the state championship.

2. Yorktown (17-2-1) LR: 7

The Patriots return a lot of talent this season, including All-Met First Team forward Lauren Flynn.

3. Battlefield (14-5-0) LR: NR

The Bobcats returned eight starters this season, including Navy Commit and All-Met First Team selection Jenna Daunt.

4. TC Williams (16-2-0) LR: NR

The Titans have poured in the goals so far this season, scoring eight or more three times already.

5. Loudoun County (19-5-1) LR: 4

The defending Class 4 champions are returning plenty of talent, including star forward Taylor Kibble.

6. Woodgrove (14-3-1) LR: 8

The Wolverines are coming off a strong season that ended in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

7. South County (8-7-4) LR: NR

After returning eight starters, the Stallions have picked up early-season wins over Chantilly and W.T. Woodson.

8. Patriot (18-1-0) LR: 8

The Pioneers won’t be replicating last year’s long undefeated run after an early loss to Woodgrove.

9. Briar Woods (21-1-2) LR: 2

The Falcons lost some senior talent to graduation after winning the Class 5 championship but should still pose a threat in Northern Virginia.

10. Robinson (6-8-2) LR NR

The Rams started their season with wins over Centreville, Forest Park and Lake Braddock.

On the bubble: W.T. Woodson, Chantilly, South Lakes