

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin will coach a roster this season without two of its top former playmakers. (Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX — The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. They have no choice, after trading Brown, their standout wide receiver, to the Oakland Raiders and losing Bell, their standout running back, to the New York Jets in free agency.

But while Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday there’s no benefit for the Steelers in dwelling on what transpired with their two departed offensive stars, he acknowledged there is a measure of disappointment associated with the two players’ exits.

“There is,” he said at the coaches’ breakfast with the media at the annual league meeting. “But that’s life and that’s business. I think we as an organization have moved on. I think they as professionals have moved on. And so we’re excited about the formulation of our team for ’19. Obviously we appreciate the contributions that they gave us when they were a part of us. But the reality is that they’re no longer that. And so we’re focused on the guys that we work with.”

[Andy Reid won’t say what Chiefs will do if Tyreek Hill is charged with a crime]

The Steelers allowed Bell to leave in free agency after he sat out all of this past season in a contract stare-down with the team in which he refused to sign his franchise-player deal. They accommodated Brown’s wish to be traded after he became increasingly disgruntled in Pittsburgh, in part due to a clash with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Tomlin said when asked about parting with players who had been developed by the organization. “I’ve got the perspective that I’ve been on the job for a number of years and I felt similar disappointment when we traded Santonio [Holmes] to the Jets after he was Super Bowl MVP, for example. So I have that perspective. Obviously they are quality players and they will be missed. But change is part of our business. We’re comfortable with the talent that we have and our plan to add to that talent and develop that talent. So we look forward to the challenges with the people that comprise our team now.”

Running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have become highly productive players and now become even more indispensable. The Steelers must hope that the departures of Brown and Bell amount to addition by subtraction.

“We’ll see,” Tomlin said. “I know that we’ve got some plays that need to be made. And so somebody’s got to make them. I know that we had a Pro Bowl wide receiver that was on our team last year that’s still on our team. And we have a Pro Bowl running back that was on our team last year that’s still on our team. They’d better make plays. And we’d better acquire and develop people to a system into making plays.”

Tomlin called last season “a failure” for the Steelers, who missed the playoffs. But he said he does not accept criticism of Roethlisberger’s leadership style.

“I have no problem with his play or his leadership,” Tomlin said. “I’ve heard some of the scuttlebutt which you mention. I’m focused on the guys within our group and on our team. I think that’s what’s appropriate for me. I have no reaction to former Steelers and things of that nature. You know, we were a 9-6-1 football team last year. We all need to look in the mirror in terms of what we do and how we do it, starting with me. And so that’s the approach that I’m taking. That’s the approach that I’ll ask him to take, not in response to any criticism from the outside or anything of that nature, just doing what’s appropriate in terms of us being as good as we need to be.”

More NFL coverage:

Browns excitement is a thing. But team ‘has got to perform,’ says owner.

Packers-Bears will be the NFL’s season-opening game

Le’Veon Bell becomes a Jet, reinforces the plight of NFL running backs

The Raiders are taking a huge risk in acquiring Antonio Brown but not for the reason you think