

Larry Baer will be out of work until July. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Major League Baseball on Tuesday suspended San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after he was captured on video earlier this month tussling with his wife over possession of a cellphone.

“At my direction, the Department of Investigations conducted an investigation into the March 1, 2019 video-recorded incident involving Larry Baer,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I also personally met with Mr. Baer. Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer’s conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline. In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct.”

Baer also will be required “to undergo an evaluation by an expert to determine an appropriate treatment and counseling plan.” In a team-issued statement Tuesday, he admitted making “a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions.” He will return to his role with the Giants after the suspension, the team announced.

[San Francisco Giants CEO apologizes after video shows him pulling his wife to the ground]

On March 1, TMZ published a bystander-shot video that showed Larry Baer grappling with his wife in a public plaza located in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, an altercation that caused Pam Baer to fall to the ground and scream “Oh my God, no!” Larry Baer almost immediately issued a statement apologizing for the incident, calling it an “unfortunate public argument related to a family member” and saying his wife’s foot injury contributed to her fall.

“It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing,” Larry Baer said.

Said Pam Baer in a statement of her own: “My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed. I took his cellphone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married."

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced last week that it would not bring charges against Larry Baer, saying the evidence did not support it.

