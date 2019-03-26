

Jake Noll may have just made the Nationals' 25-man roster for Opening Day. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals were at 30 players at the start of Tuesday, then two moves may have determined their first 25-man roster of the season.

They optioned reliever Austen Williams and infielder Adrian Sanchez to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. They will almost certainly begin the year by placing utility man Howie Kendrick, outfielder Michael A. Taylor and reliever Koda Glover on the injured list. That means the remaining players, including 24-year-old infielder Jake Noll, add up to an active roster that needs to be officially set by Wednesday.

Noll, a nonroster invitee this spring training, is a former seventh-round pick and not currently on the 40-man roster. But the Nationals have an open spot since catcher Pedro Severino was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles this past Saturday. They could be considering a last-minute addition from the outside, or they could add Noll to it without having to make a corresponding move. The latter is much more likely. Noll figured he would be cut sometime in February, with the first round of players sent down to minor league camp. Now he may be in Washington for Opening Day.

Here is how the roster would look, for the season opener against the New York Mets on Thursday, if that is the case:

Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez, Jeremy Hellickson

Relief pitchers: Sean Doolittle, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough, Tony Sipp, Matt Grace, Justin Miller, Wander Suero

Catchers: Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki

Infielders: Ryan Zimmerman, Brian Dozier, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Matt Adams, Wilmer Difo, Jake Noll

Outfielders: Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton, Andrew Stevenson

Williams made a case to make the team, retiring 22 of the 24 hitters he faced in spring training. He did not give up an earned run in those 7 1/3 innings. But optioning him to Fresno meant the Nationals are confident in Miller and Suero as their secondary righties. Miller filled a bunch of roles last season and Washington expects him to do the same in 2019. Suero had a 3.86 ERA in 49 innings last year, his first in the bigs, and the Nationals are encouraged by his ability to retire both right- and left-handed hitters. The Nationals will also use Jeremy Hellickson as a long reliever for a week or two, since they have a few off days and want to keep Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg on normal rest between starts.

The decision to option Sanchez was more surprising, as he has been a depth infielder across the last two years. He can play second base, shortstop and third, and was tested at first and in left field during camp. But Noll impressed all spring, finishing with a .320 average and .520 slugging percentage in Grapefruit League play. He does not have the same defensive versatility as Sanchez, but he does play third, first and was a second baseman at Florida Gulf Coast University.

This stint would be a short one with the Nationals, as Kendrick is progressing well in West Palm Beach, Fla., and is expected to join the team fairly soon. Yet the Nationals don’t want to rush his recovery from a mild left hamstring strain — or Michael A. Taylor’s from left knee and left hip sprains — so Noll and outfielder Andrew Stevenson will get a bit of run. Stevenson is a logical replacement for Taylor because he can play all three outfield spots. Noll may have earned a spot like he always has, by capitalizing at the plate and sneaking into the picture.

“I’m just trying to make the most of my time here,” Noll said in West Palm Beach on March 15, when he thought his fate had already been tested enough. “Who knows, it could be the last day.”

