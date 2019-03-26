

From a scheduling standpoint, D.C. United has had it pretty easy: two home matches, a quick trip to New York and a bye week.

The low logistical demands and high performances have allowed Coach Ben Olsen to field the same starting lineup and use just three substitutes overall. Not much is likely to change Sunday at Orlando City.

Soon, however, the number of matches will accelerate and Olsen will need to turn to lightly used or unused players.

“We’ve been lucky. We’ve been injury-free and we have had a lot of time between games,” Olsen said Tuesday following the first training session since Friday. “That is going to change, so it’s important for the guys that haven’t got a lot of minutes — they are probably a little frustrated they haven’t seen the time — to stay in it and understand they are a big piece.”

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid and defenders Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora and Leonardo Jara have played every minute; that’s no surprise, given the desire for stability in the back.

Among the midfielders and forwards, Ulises Segura has accounted for 71 of the 99 minutes allocated to substitutes. Attacker Zoltan Stieber, a regular starter last year and one of the team’s highest-paid players, has logged 11 in one appearance and Chris Durkin, a U.S. under-20 national team midfielder, 17 in two matches.

Veteran newcomers Chris McCann, who is a defender and midfielder, and Quincy Amarikwa, a forward providing cover for Wayne Rooney, have not left the bench.

Things have gone very well for United (2-0-1), the only team in the MLS to not concede a goal. So Olsen has not felt the compulsion to alter matters, even for the sake of providing playing time to others.

United has not dealt with any injuries or red cards. The first FIFA international window, over the past nine days, fell on an off period for United. (Fourteen teams were off, as well.)

D.C. will remain in rhythm for 11 days, but with an April 6 match against Los Angeles FC at Audi Field, the team will begin a stretch of 13 games in eight weeks, including four midweek matches.

“The game is the teacher. The games are what are going to make these guys respond,” Olsen said. “Ultimately, they need to see the field and stay engaged. They will, because we are going to need a good 18, 19 players over the next two months to make sure we are successful.”

>> United is awaiting the return of four players on international duty: attacker Paul Arriola (U.S. national team), midfielder Junior Moreno (Venezuela), defender Donovan Pines (U.S. under-23s) and Durkin (U.S. U-20s).

They will rejoin the squad Wednesday and Thursday. Arriola, Moreno and Durkin are slated to travel to Orlando, while Pines is expected to play for Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division team, at Tampa Bay.

With training numbers down, several Loudoun players worked with the first team Tuesday at The St. James, an indoor complex in Springfield. United had to vacate the RFK Stadium locker room and facilities because of the Peru-El Salvador friendly Tuesday night.

>> Rumors circulated this week that Turkish power Fenerbahce has taken interest in signing United playmaker Luciano Acosta. Said one D.C. official: “Going to be noise” over the next few months as clubs abroad consider making an offer for the Argentine maestro.

United is planning to restart contract negotiations soon. Acosta’s deal will expire at the end of the year, but he is free to sign a precontract with a club outside of MLS as early as July 1. United is hoping to sign him to a new deal or sell him for a sizable transfer fee.

>> During Tuesday’s workout, Rooney cracked a 22-yard shot with pinpoint accuracy, beating Hamid to the corner. “Kidding me!” Hamid bellowed.

>> The next two United matches are on national TV: FS1 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and Fox on April 6 at 3 p.m. FloSports, United’s digital subscription service, will resume exclusive coverage April 9 when the Montreal Impact visits Audi Field.

