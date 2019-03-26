

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (27) is shown earlier in March in a game against Memphis. (Brandon Dill)

Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a horrific leg injury during a home game Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. The veteran forward, who has been an important member of his playoff-bound squad, landed awkwardly after trying to tip in the ball on an offensive rebound.

Players from both teams were visibly upset as Nurkic lay in agony on the floor of Portland’s Moda Center, while fans chanted his name, before he was taken off on a stretcher. The injury to his left leg almost certainly ends his season, the fifth in the NBA for the 24-year-old Bosnian.

Portland chanting for Jusuf Nurkić, who is down with serious leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C9up9iRBpT — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 26, 2019

Trail Blazers fans show Jusuf Nurkic support as he gets carted off after suffering gruesome left leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZsNThlRq9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2019

A first-round pick in 2014 who was immediately traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Denver Nuggets, Nurkic was traded again in February 2017 to Portland, where he quickly blossomed. The 7-foot center was averaging 15.4 points this season, with 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, with an impressive player efficiency rating of 23.1, good for 19th in the NBA.

He had 32 points — one shy of his career-high — to go with 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and two steals before suffering the injury in double-overtime during the Blazers’ 148-144 win Monday.

Nurkic’s play for the Blazers had become all the more important in the wake of a knee injury suffered earlier this month by C.J. McCollum. The shooting guard, second on the team in scoring to Damian Lillard with Nurkic third, is set to be out at least through Portland’s upcoming four-game road trip.

Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (leg injury) is averaging career-high in minutes, points, rebounds, PER, Win Shares & ranked 18th in the NBA in Real Plus Minus.

- Portland's off. rating improved by 10.2 points w/ Nurkic on.

- Portland's def. rating improved by 5.3 points with Nurkic on. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 26, 2019

“It’s kind of discouraging to see that … but now we gotta lean on each other even more,” Lillard said of Nurkic’s injury after Monday’s game.

Portland is in fourth place in the Western Conference, in position to host a first-round postseason series but needing to stay ahead of the surging Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Players on other teams Monday took to social media to express their support for Nurkic.

Nurkic 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 26, 2019

get well soon big fella @bosnianbeast27 — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) March 26, 2019

Man!! Prayers to Nurkic...🙏🏾 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) March 26, 2019

Nurkic🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) March 26, 2019

Damn!! #PrayingforNurkic to get back like Hayward did.🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Thon Maker ™ (@ThonMaker14) March 26, 2019

Prayers up for Nurkic!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 26, 2019

Hate this part of the game. Prayers up for Nurkic! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 26, 2019

“Damn … hate to see this,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said of Nurkic on Twitter. “Get well soon big guy.”

The Blazers had a moment of silence and prayer for Nurkic after the game in the locker room. Obviously everyone is pretty shaken up.



“He’s part of our family, not our team, but a family.” — Enes Kanter — E. García Gundersen (@Erik_Gundersen) March 26, 2019

