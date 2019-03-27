

“I grew up this way,” Colt McCoy says of his habit of drinking raw milk. “We had dairy cows on the farm -- just always have had raw milk." (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

PHOENIX — The most interesting story from this week’s NFL Owner’s Meetings had nothing to do with instant replay or proposed changes for onside kicks or anything to do with football, actually. The most interesting story from this week’s meetings — maybe any recent owner’s meetings — was Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden’s revelation that quarterback Colt McCoy drinks raw milk every day.

The topic came up Tuesday morning during Gruden’s media session at the Arizona Biltmore. Gruden was trying to describe the seeming unfairness of a random kick to the leg that cracked McCoy’s fibula, ending the quarterback’s season last December, when he finally shook his head and gave a dry laugh.

“I mean, this is a guy who works hard and drinks a gallon of milk every day for strong bones,” Gruden said.

Then, he added: “And I think it’s the milk that’s not pasteurized, either.”

Gruden laughed again. “He should have healthy bones, right?”

Wednesday morning, McCoy, who grew up in the small Texas farm town of Tuscola, confirmed Gruden’s account.

“I do drink raw milk but not a gallon a day, ha ha,” McCoy said in a text message.

What possibly compels a person to drink raw, or unpasteurized, milk every day? Is it a part of some extreme diet? Is there some great physical benefit? Does raw milk even taste good?

“I grew up this way,” McCoy texted back. “We had dairy cows on the farm — just always have had raw milk. Tastes much better. Until my fibula I’ve never had a broken bone.”

McCoy was asked where he gets raw milk. A few minutes later, he replied.

“Hard to find,” he texted. “Basically have to have your own cow.”

And so does this mean McCoy has his own cow in Northern Virginia where he lives during the season?

“No, not right now” he said in another text. “Need to find one.”

McCoy did not elaborate on how or when he might be getting his Virginia-area cow and even got a little mysterious when pressed on how raw milk winds up in his glass each day.

“I, for sure, drink it in Texas,” he said. “Can’t tell you how I get it in Virginia.”

McCoy’s habit is not recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the FDA’s website, “raw milk, i.e., unpasteurized milk, can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks to you and your family” and “can carry dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and others that cause foodborne illness, often called ‘food poisoning.’”

McCoy is currently recovering from another surgery to repair the fibula he cracked last year. Gruden said everyone was trying to rush McCoy back onto the field before the end of the year, and that “we probably didn’t get time to get it healed the right way so we had (to do) a small procedure.”

Gruden has said McCoy will miss the first OTA session and insisted McCoy will be ready for the start of the season. When asked about his latest surgery on Wednesday, McCoy said: “I’m going to be okay.”