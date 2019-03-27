

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel celebrates as he leaves the field after a win over the Birmingham Iron. (Wade Payne/AP)

Johnny Manziel may be trying to clean up his act, but he is not above continuing to engage with hip-hop superstars. This time, though, instead of partying with Drake, the quarterback was enthusiastically replying to an intriguing tweet from Eminem.

The 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is apparently a fan of the Alliance of American Football, the fledgling league that just added Manziel. However, Eminem has a couple of quibbles with the AAF, as expressed in a recent tweet: He’d like to see a team in his hometown of Detroit — and he’d really like the league to veer away from the NFL’s example and encourage more violence. As in, on-field fisticuffs.

Politely beginning his tweet with “Dear AAF,” while being far less demure in using all-caps, Eminem asked the league to “please entertain” the idea of “allowing the players to actually fight.” He declared such a move would be the “key to [the] league’s success,” as it is in hockey, at least in his opinion.

Eminem said that if there were more fighting, he “would watch every game,” despite his unhappiness over the lack of an AAF squad in the Motor City. He ended his tweet by telling the league, “Don’t blow it,” before adding another endearingly formal closing: “Sincerely, Marshall.”

While Eminem posted his tweet Monday evening, he specifically cited a game played Sunday between the Birmingham Iron and the Memphis Express. It was replayed on Monday afternoon by NFL Network, but still several hours before the 15-time Grammy winner took to social media, raising the question of whether he is such a fan of the AAF that he records games to watch later.

In any event, Eminem’s mention of the Express may have been what caught the particular attention of Manziel, given that he made his debut for Memphis in that game. In answer to the request for more fighting, the Heisman Trophy winner said, “I got you,” adding a goat (or, per its frequent usage, GOAT) emoji.

I got you 🐐 https://t.co/oNXEErCxHD — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 26, 2019

Manziel sounded like he was ready to rumble during Sunday’s game, in which he appeared just five days after being introduced as the newest member of the Express. Entering in the second quarter in relief of starting quarterback Brandon Silvers, Manziel wasted little time engaging in trash talk, followed shortly thereafter by pushing and shoving between Memphis and Birmingham players.

That seems to be what got Eminem’s attention, not to mention his frustration that the ill will in the game wasn’t allowed to reach its fullest expression. For his part, Manziel got on the field for three drives in the second and third quarters, completing 3 of 5 passes for 48 yards and rushing twice for 20 more yards, before Silvers came back in and led the Express to a 31-25 win.

Afterward, Manziel shared his own frustration, not with the lack of hockey-style pugilism but with the Memphis fans who chanted for him during the game. Praising Silvers’s composure, Manziel said: “To put that pressure on him, and him have to go out there and deal with that and handle it the way he did, was top notch. I’m kind of sick of that a little bit. Let it play out.”

“I’m trying to get my feet back under me,” added Manziel, who was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016 after two years in the NFL and began to stage a comeback last year by joining the Canadian Football League. After playing eight games, he was released and effectively banned from the CFL last month for having, as league officials put it, “violated a condition” of his contract in an unspecified manner.

At that point Manziel became available for the AAF, and he joined Memphis after the San Antonio Commanders, who held his territorial rights, passed on him. Most of the league’s eight teams are in markets that don’t have an NFL presence, but AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol replied to Eminem’s tweet by saying that putting a team in Detroit was “not a bad idea.”

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019

Ebersol would undoubtedly prefer that a significant Detroit celebrity such as Eminem participate in bringing the AAF to that city, if only for the publicity. That appeared to be a factor in the Express’s decision to sign Manziel, to judge from comments made last week by a team executive, who said, “Him coming to Memphis will create a lot of buzz and create opportunities for us as an organization.”

Another factor for the Express was likely its instability at quarterback, given that Silvers got the starting job after former NFL players Christian Hackenberg (ineffectiveness) and Zach Mettenberger (injury) fell by the wayside. Even if Manziel struggles on the field, though, he gives the team a marketable name with a comeback-minded story to tell, and if he also happens to inject the 2-5 squad with some fighting spirit, all the better.

