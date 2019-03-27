

England's striker Harry Kane looks to play a pass during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A qualification match between England and Czech Replublic at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22. (Ian Kington / AFP)

Harry Kane’s fierce competitive drive has an unconventional question looming in the English striker’s head: “If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?” he asked.

Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur star and English captain, is serious about a potential American football career as a kicker, he said in an interview with ESPN.

“That’s real,” he said. “Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try.”

Former Tottenham forward Clive Allen attempted a similar feat, kicking for NFL Europe in 1997.

Kane, 25, traces his affinity for the NFL back to his pre-Premier League days in 2012 when he was being loaned all over Europe as a serviceable forward, but one for whom managers didn’t see a promising future, he told ESPN. He watched YouTube videos of Tom Brady and soon watched a Brady documentary, learning the story for himself of how a sixth-round draft pick became one of the greatest athletes in American sports history.

“It was quite a big inspiration,” he said. “Not many people thought he’d become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever. At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it.”

Later that year, with Tottenham under new leadership, Kane was transferred back to the Spurs and earned his first start. He scored in three straight matches and started every game for the rest of the season, cementing his place in a Premier League lineup. By 2014, he started a four-year streak of scoring at least 20 goals per Premier League season to place his name among international soccer’s stars.

Now, according to ESPN, Kane is eyeing greener pastures. Real Madrid is said to be pursuing him, though his contract with Tottenham runs until 2024. And instead of sunsetting his career on the pitch in MLS, like Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović and David Beckham, Kane thinks he could do it on the NFL gridiron.

