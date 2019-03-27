

NFL owners voted to expand the use of replay Tuesday. Gerald Herbert/AP) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

PHOENIX — NFL owners took a major and unexpected step Tuesday to expand instant replay as an officiating tool and address the officiating gaffe that denied the New Orleans Saints a spot in this past season’s Super Bowl.

Owners voted, 31-1, to make pass interference reviewable by replay. Both interference calls and non-calls by the officials can be reviewed, via a coach’s challenge in the first 28 minutes of each half and by booth review in the final two minutes of each half. The change was ratified on a one-year trial basis.

“I think we got it right,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said.

