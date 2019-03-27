

Tyler Trent holds the Ol’ Oaken Bucket after Purdue’s victory over Indiana on Nov. 24. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Purdue Boilermakers may have lost their most inspirational fan, but they’re not letting his memory go unrecognized.

The university on Wednesday renamed the student entrance gate at Ross-Ade Stadium in Tyler Trent’s honor.

Trent was a 20-year-old aspiring sports reporter from Carmel, Ind., and a Purdue superfan. During multiple bouts with a rare bone cancer, he became friends with Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm and became the Boilermakers’ honorary captain while in hospice care. He predicted Purdue’s win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in October and attended the game days after surgery to repair tubes that flushed his failing kidneys.

During his treatment, Trent developed relationships with ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt and NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, relationships that helped spread his message of gratitude and zest for life to a national audience.

[‘Now you can rest’: Tyler Trent, the inspirational Purdue superfan, dies of cancer at 20]

“Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me,” he wrote in an open letter from hospice published in the Indianapolis Star.

“Yet isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree.

“So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? This Christmas, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?

“To me, that’s what gratitude in hospice means.”

[A young student with cancer could be Purdue’s secret weapon against Auburn]

Trent died Jan. 1, after a five-year battle with cancer, diagnosed as a teenager when he broke his arm playing ultimate Frisbee. Brohm pledged Trent’s memory would remain part of the Purdue football program.

“Rest In Peace to our team captain and our hero!” Brohm tweeted then. “God has put Tyler on his team!! His courage, strength and spirit touched a nation and inspired us all!! We love you Tyler!”

Now as students enter Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue home games, they’ll walk through “Tyler Trent Student Gate.” The entrance way will be decorated with the “T squared” symbol that alludes to Trent’s nickname and a memorial plaque.

Forever our captain.



Proud to announce today that the student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium will be renamed the Tyler Trent Student Gate. #TylerStrong 💪 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/A8cu2TFthn — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 27, 2019

“While there are no words to ease the hurt at times like this, we hope some comfort can be found in knowing what an inspiration Tyler is to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” the Purdue athletic department said in a statement. “The entire Purdue Athletics family has been touched by his courageous battle, positive spirit and unwavering faith. Tyler was the embodiment of a true Boilermaker who will live on in each of us. We will forever be #TylerStrong.”

Read more from The Post:

Lonzo Ball covers up his Big Baller Brand tattoo

The Redskins’ Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden insist they’re on the same page

Steve Spurrier was ahead of his time. Now 73 and coaching in the minors, he just hopes to go out a winner.

Rob Gronkowski accepted an award at a USO dinner and hilarity ensued