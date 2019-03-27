

Jon Gruden, here perhaps trying to mentally will his team away from “Hard Knocks.” (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

Last month, Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia told reporters that he thought the Oakland Raiders would be perfect for this year’s version of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO training-camp documentary series.

“I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show,” Patricia told reporters in nominating his fellow NFL head coach. “I think the Oakland Raiders and everything they’ve got going on right now would be fantastic viewing for everybody to watch.”

Alas, Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t think too highly of the idea and has a novel solution for avoiding it.

“I’ll just fire Jon and then hire him back [after another team is chosen],” he joked Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings, per ESPN.

NFL teams get a pass on “Hard Knocks” if they have a first-year head coach — hence Davis’s genius plan — if they have made the playoffs the past two seasons or if they’ve been on the show in the past 10 seasons. That leaves the Raiders, Lions, 49ers, Redskins and Giants as the candidates this year (though other teams can raise their hands to participate).

Davis did have a more serious reason for wanting to avoid the show, and it’s the usual complaint from the teams chosen to participate.

“It would be disruptive,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we’d be great TV, but we got something to accomplish.”

Even without the “Hard Knocks” cameras following their every move, the season already seems to have a lot of disruption in store for the Raiders. They have three first-round picks and four selections among the first 35 in next month’s draft, so that’s four high-profile newcomers along with wide receiver Antonio Brown, the ultimate high-profile newcomer who was dealt from Pittsburgh to Oakland this month. They play the Bears — and former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack — in London. They’re even talking about playing a preseason game against the Packers in Canada.

Throw in the fan angst caused by the Raiders’ final year in Oakland before their move to Las Vegas (assuming their new stadium is ready for the 2020 season), and you can see why the team wouldn’t want any added distraction. Alternately, you can see why HBO might be salivating at the thought the Raiders on “Hard Knocks,” because those story lines already will be baked in.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez says some Raiders officials think the decision on this year’s “Hard Knocks” team could be made late this week, though the Browns were not officially announced as the 2018 subject until May of last year. Cleveland improved by seven wins after appearing on “Hard Knocks,” becoming the seventh of the past nine “Hard Knocks” teams to win more games after their on-camera turn.

So there’s that.

More NFL coverage:

Rob Gronkowski accepted an award at a USO dinner and hilarity ensued

NFL owners approve instant-replay review of pass interference, including on non-calls

Robert Kraft requests jury trial in prostitution solicitation case

Mike Tomlin on losing Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell: ‘That’s life and that’s business’