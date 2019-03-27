

Michael Irvin noticed he was hoarse after working a Cowboys-Saints game. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Michael Irvin, the Dallas Cowboys’ Hall of Fame wide receiver, asked for prayers in an emotional Instagram post in which he revealed that he had undergone a throat biopsy over the weekend.

“To give background I share with you that I los[t] my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon [sic] has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!” he wrote. “My faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance.”

Irvin, 53, explained that he had begun experiencing persistent hoarseness for an extended period after his excited reaction to the Cowboys’ victory over the New Orleans Saints in late November. He wrote that he spent the weekend at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center undergoing exams. “I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Fort Lauderdale, the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did!” he wrote. “As a football player the no-fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability.”

Doctors determined that “it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation,” so he underwent a biopsy and tests. Cancer has been an important cause for Irvin, whose brother died of stomach cancer at the age of 46 in 2006.

Read more from The Post:

Kliff Kingsbury plans to give his Cardinals ‘cellphone breaks’ because 'they need that social media fix’

RIP BBB: Lonzo Ball covers up his Big Baller Brand tattoo

The Redskins’ Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden insist they’re on the same page

Steve Spurrier was ahead of his time. Now 73 and coaching in the minors, he just hopes to go out a winner.

Rob Gronkowski accepted an award at a USO dinner and hilarity ensued

NFL owners approve instant-replay review of pass interference, including on non-calls

Robert Kraft requests jury trial in prostitution solicitation case