

Ty Johnson, show last September. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

As Ty Johnson and Tre Watson arrived at Maryland’s football facility Wednesday morning, they both carried with them shared mind-set thanks to similar paths since their Terrapins careers ended in November.

“It's time to show them what we've got today,” Johnson told his former Maryland teammate.

Even after solid showings during their senior seasons, Johnson and Watson didn’t receive invitations to this year’s NFL combine. Maryland’s pro day, with 40 representatives from professional teams in attendance, served as their chance to impress, to prove they deserve a spot on an NFL roster.

Watson, a first-team all-Big Ten linebacker who led the league with five interceptions, said he was surprised not to receive the invite. A calf injury hampered Johnson’s senior campaign as newcomer Anthony McFarland slid into the forefront at the running back position, but Johnson still finished his college career with more than 2,600 rushing yards and 7.6 yards per carry.

“I don't know how that stuff works,” Johnson said when asked about not participating in the combine. “But I know when I was watching the combine in my hotel room down in Florida, I was just tapping my foot . . . There are some guys I know personally that ran and they ran well but some of those guys like, 'Come on.' But I came in here ready to run.”

[Locksley gets to work at Maryland’s first spring football practice]

Maryland had three players at the combine: defensive lineman Byron Cowart, offensive lineman Derwin Gray and safety Darnell Savage Jr. For them, pro day carried less weight. Savage, Maryland’s top prospect in this draft, only participated in the on-field drills, adding that he was happy to be here to have another chance to be together with his teammates. Gray skipped the 40-yard dash because he was happy with his combine time (5.26 seconds), and he said Wednesday that he improved his broad jump, which was the second-shortest of offensive lineman at the combine. (At pro day, official measures are not available since team representatives compile their own notes.)

But then there are the players like Watson, Johnson and a handful of other Terps who needed to prove their abilities. Johnson did so in a flash. The running back said he had clocked in at 4.33 seconds while training for the 40-yard dash, and he thought he might have finished a bit faster Wednesday.

When pitching himself to teams, Johnson stresses that he’s adaptable. He changed position coaches, coordinators and head coaches multiple times while at Maryland, and on the field, he’s excelled on special teams, too.

“I've never had to sell myself so much to so many people in a short amount of time,” Johnson said, adding that this process is even harder than out of high school.

Watson, who transferred to Maryland from Illinois, was also pleased with his showing. He said his 40-yard dash time was around 4.73 seconds, and his 20-yard shuttle was about 4.14 seconds.

“He definitely worked hard,” Gray said of Watson. “He deserved to be [at the combine]. But he made himself some money today.”

As teams evaluate Maryland’s prospects, representatives have asked about the turmoil that surrounded the Terps’ football program following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Cowart, who called the experience “the ultimate adversity,” said many teams were impressed by how the players managed to stick together through the loss and uncertainty.

“Few teams are going to ever have something like what we had this year,” Watson said. “My response is we came together as a team. Everybody in the locker room was equal. We all shared in our struggle and we all shared in our success throughout the season and that was what allowed us to be successful, especially during constant struggle, constant chaos.”

Since 2010, Maryland has only once had at least three players selected in the NFL draft, and in total just 13 Terps have been picked during that nine-year span. With just three players invited to the combine, this year might be similar. But players like Watson feel they are making their case to organizations, and Wednesday’s performances could help.

“Everything adds to the fire,” Watson said. “Not being ranked high. Coming into Maryland even I dealt with a lot of those same things. It’s just another bump in the road. But today was a big relief and an opportunity to overcome those things.”

