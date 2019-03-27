

Virginia Cavaliers has won four consecutive games at KFC Yum! Center, the home court of the Louisville Cardinals. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE — The Virginia Cavaliers had been so focused in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament that after they advanced to the South Region semifinals, players weren’t exactly certain where their next stop would be.

When informed they would be playing in Louisville, anticipation grew that much more. Top-seeded Virginia (31-3) is set to face No. 12 seed Oregon late Thursday night in the round of 16, but the discussion in the locker room in Columbia, S.C., following Sunday’s 63-51 win against No. 9 seed Oklahoma swiveled to an improbable comeback on March 1, 2018, at KFC Yum! Center.

“Yeah, we have some good memories,” Virginia sophomore guard-forward De’Andre Hunter said, grinning. “I’m excited.”

Hunter took center stage in that 67-66 triumph in which Virginia erased a four-point deficit with less than a second to play to become the first team in ACC history to go 9-0 on the road.

Even getting the chance for a desperation heave to complete a 13-point rally in the second half was improbable, requiring a series of mental errors. Hunter’s three-pointer off the glass as time expired triggered a wild celebration.

Players indicated they relived that moment only briefly when they arrived at Louisville’s home arena on Wednesday before turning their focus back to Oregon (25-12), which enters having won 10 consecutive games.

“De’Andre said he called bank, so then we’ll take it,” Bennett said. “Our guys had to make some tough shots, and of course there’s some times you need things to break right, and they did for us.”

Much has gone Virginia’s way through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, since the first half in the round of 64 when the Cavaliers trailed by double digits against No. 16 Gardner-Webb.

There was no need for a last-second basket in that game, though, thanks to Hunter’s 17 second-half points sparking a 71-56 victory that provided a margin of redemption from last season’s loss to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, marking the first time a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 in the NCAA tournament.

Nor were buzzer beaters required in the round of 32, when Virginia led virtually the entire way to advance to the regional semifinals in a building where the players’ comfort level is perhaps higher than anywhere else except John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia, making its third appearance in the regional semifinals under Bennett, has never played an NCAA tournament game Louisville. The closest the Cavaliers have come was Lexington, Ky., in 1989 for the Southeast regionals.

"Oh, we’re playing at KFC Yum?” Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy said when asked about the Cavaliers’ positive feelings heading back there. “That’s my favorite venue.”

And not just because the Cavaliers have won four consecutive games on Louisville’s home court, including 64-52 this season, erasing a 12-point deficit early in the second half against the Cardinals.

KFC Yum! Center also is approximately 120 miles south from where Guy played high school basketball in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer said he’s received a flood of requests from family and friends for tickets to the regionals.

But he’s also somewhat relieved his parents will have a much less time-consuming drive for this round of the NCAA tournament than the first weekend. They drove 1,200-plus miles round-trip from Indianapolis to Columbia, S.C., to watch their son play in the first two rounds.

“There’s always an advantage to having played in a gym before,” said Guy, who scored just eight points in his last trip to Louisville but led the Cavaliers with eight rebounds.

He and Jerome, Virginia’s third-leading scorer, shot a combined 0 for 11 from three-point range in that game on Feb. 23. Hunter instead handled much of the scoring with a career-high 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

“I feel like I play well here,” Hunter said. “But it’s a new year, a new game. Just looking forward to playing again and have an opportunity to play with my teammates.”

The Cavaliers’ familiarity with the site stands in stark contrast to that of Oregon, which is playing at the arena for the first time. The Ducks have made only two trips to Louisville in program history, the most recent coming on Dec. 30, 2000, when the Cardinals played at Freedom Hall.

Their only other trip this season to play in the Eastern time zone was Nov. 15-16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the 2K Empire Classic.

“To be here, and obviously to have played in this facility is good,” Bennett said. “We played South Carolina, coincidentally, so we were in that facility. We played them this year on the road, so to be in a place you’ve been, you maybe understand the feel a little bit.”

“Can’t be a bad thing.”

