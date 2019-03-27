

Ty Outlaw shown against Caleb Homesley, left, and Scottie James of Liberty during an NCAA tournament game Sunday. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

Virginia Tech forward Ty Outlaw was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana earlier this month, according to Virginia court records. Outlaw is scheduled for a court appearance on April 11.

A telephone message left with a Blacksburg police spokesman by The Washington Post was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Outlaw, a graduate guard-forward, established himself as the Hokies’ top perimeter threat, leading the team in three-point field goals (78) and three-point percentage (. 456) during his final season in Blacksburg. He averages 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for Virginia Tech, which will meet top-seeded Duke in the East Region semifinal at Capital One Arena in Washington on Friday night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Tech had not publicly addressed the charge or Outlaw’s playing status for this weekend.

The Daily Press was the first to report on the charge against Outlaw, which occurred last Thursday.

Outlaw registered seven points and seven rebounds for the Hokies in their first round win of the NCAA Tournament over Saint Louis, then followed with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes in a win over Liberty as Virginia Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967.

A well-traveled player who spent time at UNC Greensboro and a junior college in Texas before arriving at Virginia Tech, Outlaw was honored by the ACC this season with the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award. He missed two full seasons in Blacksburg, first after a heart condition was diagnosed and then because of a torn ACL.

