Most of the NFL’s coaches gathered for a group photo at the league’s annual owner’s meeting in Phoenix on Monday, and for a change, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Hawaiian shirt wasn’t the highlight of the shot.

Reid, seated front and center, opted for a red floral top and white shorts this year, and Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, who typically skips the occasion, made a rare appearance. But Redskins Coach Jay Gruden still managed to stand out.

Say cheese: @NFL head coaches pose for group photo at the league’s Annual Meeting at the Biltmore in AZ pic.twitter.com/n2PO6Ml4U5 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 25, 2019

Wearing a blue polo shirt and khakis, Gruden sat in the front row and to the far right of the camera, next to first-year Packers Coach Matt LaFleur. While 25 of his fellow coaches, including his brother, Jon, looked straight ahead, Gruden’s head was tilted down, his gaze apparently directed at the ground.

“Whatever Jay Gruden just realized, it wasn’t good,” CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson joked on Twitter.

Others joined in on the fun, speculating about what Gruden had for breakfast — a gallon of raw milk like his quarterback, Colt McCoy, perhaps? — or what five years of coaching the Redskins could do to a man.

Whatever Jay Gruden just realized, it wasn’t good. pic.twitter.com/drf98qfWwP — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 25, 2019

What did Jay Gruden eat before taking this photo? pic.twitter.com/ojfee8TL8T — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) March 26, 2019

Jay Gruden in 2014 vs Jay Gruden in 2019 is evidence that working for Dan Snyder really kills your soul pic.twitter.com/LLmGP4IZ5m — Chris DeLisi (@cd3lisi) March 25, 2019

That is Jay Gruden's body double https://t.co/6HCc7JjLs4 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 25, 2019

this is the default resting position when you coach the Skins pic.twitter.com/i2D0mW7lIM — Danny (@recordsANDradio) March 26, 2019

Welp looking at Jay Gruden in this picture, I have no doubt that he knows this may be it... He may be looking at a way to escape from having to coach this team this year...lol #dumpsterfire #HTTR #Redskins pic.twitter.com/zuK7iaD5X1 — Coach D Dreher Jr. (@CoachDreherJr) March 25, 2019

During his media session on Tuesday, Gruden offered a perfectly good explanation for what he was doing when the photo was taken.

“I was looking down because it was so bright, the sun,” he said. “So I was waiting for them to say ‘1, 2, 3,’ and then I was going to look up.”

"I was looking down because it was SO bright. ... I was waiting for 'em to say, 'One, two three.'"



Jay Gruden explains what happened to him in the NFL coaches photo. pic.twitter.com/ceW2j8N9ze — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) March 26, 2019

NBC Sports Washington’s J.P. Finlay asked Gruden why he didn’t wear a Hawaiian shirt like Reid.

“I’m not as stylish,” Gruden said.

The shirt wasn’t Gruden’s problem. Next year, he should follow the lead of Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens or Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer and remember to don a cap or sunglasses on picture day.

Read more on the Redskins:

Jay Gruden says he’d like to see more from Josh Norman, but adds: ‘I’m glad we got him’

The Redskins’ 2018 draft picks will be asked to play big roles this offseason

Redskins to meet with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the draft

What is Redskins Gold? Washington introduces a new season ticket benefit program.