

Nick Jensen skates the puck up the ice. (Elsa/Getty Images)

As the rest of the NHL was looking for this year’s Michal Kempny, the model of a low-cost, high-reward acquisition before the trade deadline, the man himself was quietly enjoying the best season of his career. In the year since he came to Washington, Kempny went from a healthy scratch considering leaving the league altogether to a top-four defenseman who had set new highs in goals, assists and time on ice. The addition of his mobility to the blueline had helped the Capitals win a first Stanley Cup and he figured to play a large part in their quest to repeat as champions.

The team could now be facing a playoff run without Kempny entirely; he appeared to injure his left leg a week ago, and while Washington hasn’t disclosed specifics, Coach Todd Reirden has cautioned that he’ll be out “long term.” To prepare for this kind of worst-case scenario, the Capitals were also looking for the next Kempny ahead of last month’s trade deadline. But unlike the rest of the league, the Capitals actually landed him. And that acquisition looms especially large now.

Adding Nick Jensen wasn’t quite the under-the-radar move like the one for Kempny a year ago, but the organization wanted a defenseman of the same mold — another slick skater who can aid the offensive attack simply by moving the puck out of Washington’s own end. In that way, Jensen could end up playing just as big a role as Kempny. The Capitals’ postseason could depend on it.

“That was obviously a big move for us,” coach Todd Reirden said. “He’s still exactly learning everything that we want to do. It takes a little bit of time. He’s a guy you could expect to see getting some more ice time without Kempny being in and some different situations as he grows, different opportunities. You might see him occasionally with different partners ... as we try to find the right combo that works for us in terms of not just defending but breaking pucks out and doing some things that way.”

[Alex Ovechkin scores his 49th goal as the Capitals surge past the Hurricanes]

Jensen was skating more than 20 minutes per game and playing against top forwards with the Detroit Red Wings this season, and that’s part of what made him attractive to the Capitals. Just a few hours after trading for him, they signed him to a four-year, $10 million extension. So while Washington started him on its third pairing, the plan was for him to eventually take on responsibilities similar to what he was doing in Detroit this year.

Through the first 12 games with the Capitals his workload was lowered by more than four minutes per game from his season average, but with Kempny out the past three games, Jensen’s average time on ice has climbed back up to around 19 minutes. Coaches initially gave Jensen space to get a feel for the new system and experience some growing pains with it, but they’ve now started to breakdown his shifts more and point out what he’s doing wrong or right.

“We play kind of man-on-man here, and that was a little new to me,” Jensen said. “I’m not used to really following my guy all over the ice. ... It’s easily adjustable, it just takes a little bit of time and is all part of that process.”

Because Jensen played three seasons of college hockey and then spent the next three years in the American Hockey League, he didn’t make his NHL debut until he was 26, a late bloomer by hockey’s standards. With each year, however, mobile defensemen became more of a commodity.

“I kind of took the mental approach that I don’t know when my last game will be, and I think that elevated my game,” Jensen said. “That was one step and then I kind of built on that.”

[Caps ‘jerk’ Evgeny Kuznetsov kindly suggests that curmudgeon Don Cherry ‘shut his mouth’]

Kempny was John Carlson’s partner on the Capitals’ top blueline duo, and Reirden has experimented with playing Carlson with Jensen. The issue is that both are right-handed shots; there are more left-shooting defensemen in the NHL, so it’s rare that a righty is asked to play his off side, as Carlson has for some shifts over the past two games.

“I want to get the best players on the ice in that situation, whether they’re lefty or righty," Reirden said.

Carlson acknowledged he doesn’t have much experience playing on the left, but he also downplayed the adjustments he’ll have to make when the puck is on his stick.

“Regroups are a little different just in terms of your positioning and getting ready to receive and find that next play,” Carlson said. “As a righty, you get away with a little more, just waiting for the puck and then making a read with it. When I’m on the other side, maybe you’ve got to do a little better job of pre-reading the play and seeing some options before you get the puck to give yourself that extra split-second.”

With Jensen likely to replace Kempny as the latter recovers, Carlson sees the similarities between his potential new defense partner and his old one.

“He can break the puck out really well and get up the ice, and that fits with our team, I think," Carlson said. “Much like Kemps last year, he can skate, defends — he’s an attacking defenseman, I would say — and he’s good with the puck.”