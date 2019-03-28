

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) has 23 goals with 26 assists this season. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed the team’s morning skate at PNC Arena because he’s “feeling under the weather,” Coach Todd Reirden said, and that could keep him out for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“We’ll see how he does the rest of the day and whether he’ll be joining us tonight or not,” Reirden said.

Oshie is the third Capitals player to fall ill over the past week with a bug making its way around the locker room. Carl Hagelin missed Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild because he was sick, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov missed Saturday’s practice for the same reason, though he then played in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“We’ve been kind of going through it a little bit here,” Reirden said. “Our training staff does an excellent job of trying to go about everything the proper way to try to eliminate that moving down the line, so to speak, and sometimes it’s out of your hands. We’re doing everything we can to make sure it stops here, and hopefully he’s able to be a part of our lineup tonight.”

Oshie is Washington’s second-leading scorer with 23 goals, and if he’s ruled out on Thursday, winger Andre Burakovsky is expected to skate in Oshie’s second-line right wing role beside Kuznetsov and Hagelin. Burakovsky’s play has improved over the season’s second half, and he has 12 goals with 12 assists in 71 games. Oshie also plays on the power play, and forward Tom Wilson practiced in his spot in the slot with the top unit.

“He’s done some good things,” Reirden said of Burakovsky. “Just in terms of his overall game, it’s improved since the all-star break. We’ll see how the game plays out.”

Assuming the Capitals maintain their hold on first place in Metropolitan Division — they have a three-point lead on the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders — the Hurricanes are their most likely first-round opponent. Carolina is in the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card position, poised to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade. With 98 standings points to date, Washington can clinch its postseason berth with a win in any fashion, or if the game between Columbus and Montreal ends in regulation, the Capitals just need a point.