We made it once again, through the winter and spring training and, finally, to Opening Day at Nationals Park at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets. Max Scherzer, last year’s Cy Young runner-up, will square off with Mets starter Jacob deGrom, last year’s Cy Young winner. It will be the first of 19 meetings between these two teams, each an important game given how competitive the National League East is expected to be this season.
So buckle up for Game 1 of 162 and follow along all day for coverage. And join the conversation in the comments: Washington Post reporters will be stopping by throughout the game to take your questions.
Opening Day at Nationals Park: Key information
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
DATE and TIME: Thursday, 1:05 p.m.
TV/RADIO: MASN; 106.7 The Fan
PITCHERS: Mets’ Jacob deGrom (RHP) vs. Nationals’ Max Scherzer (RHP)
Lineups
TBA (this will be updated)
Nationals season preview
- Take the best pitching seasons of the last 20 years, filter them down to players 34 years or older and look at when the performances happened. Eighteen are from 2005 or before. The other two — Roy Halladay at 34 in 2011 and Justin Verlander at 35 last year — are outliers. Most elite pitchers aren’t aging like they used to. Scherzer looked down and shook his head. “That means absolutely zero to me. It doesn’t describe me,” said Scherzer, 34 now and turning 35 in July. (Read more on Scherzer)
- Everyone has their version of the day Patrick Corbin became a baseball player. There is some gap between perception and reality. But the Nationals, invested as they are to the tune of a six-year, $140 million deal, need Corbin to bridge it. (Read more on Corbin)
- Washington will spend around $96 million on five arms this season — more than five teams may pay their entire rosters — and that investment carries an expectation for success, for the Nationals again to compete for a pennant and for a World Series run to, just maybe, begin right there on the mound. (Read more on the Nationals’ high-priced rotation)
- Aníbal Sánchez throws six pitches that have kept him going at 35 years old. He uses a four-seam fastball, a sinker, a cutter, a slider, a curveball and a change-up. He actually has two change-ups, one that cuts and another that drops, and it all helped him revive his career with the Atlanta Braves last year. And that led him to the Nationals, on a two-year deal worth $19 million. (Read more on Sánchez’s repertoire)
- Juan Soto learned a lot about baseball in the past year: How to work on the field; how to blend in off it; and how, most noticeably and notably, to hit as well as any 19-year-old in history once May became September and his numbers added up. But there’s a flip side to any ascent. Baseball learned a lot about Juan Soto, too. (Read more on Soto’s encore)
- The Nationals must get out to a fast start. In the first two weeks, Washington plays 11 straight against key National League East rivals. Talk about a quick reality check. Of the Nats’ first 56 games, 40 are against the teams they need to beat the most. (Read Tom Boswell on the challenge of the NL East)
- Put Bryce Harper aside and think both about this team’s goals and the men who will try to reach them. Rarely does a club with such consistent objectives approach a season with such a different makeup. Nats fans who have watched the core here transition from Ian Desmond to Trea Turner, from Harper to Juan Soto, from Jordan Zimmermann to Scherzer, have more to learn about this Nats squad than any of those past seven contenders. (Read Barry Svrluga on the new-look Nats)
- I’d challenge any Nats fan to rank his or her top three sources of trepidation about the season that begins Thursday and not find a spot for: Is Dave Martinez the right man to be manager? Given the stated parameters of the job and the disappointing result in Year 1, wouldn’t that bring some pressure in Year 2? (Read Barry Svrluga on the pressure on the manager)
- We gave the Nationals’ closer an instant camera to take around West Palm Beach, Fla., where the team heads for spring training before each season. Sean Doolittle came back with a behind-the-scenes look at one spring training day for a pro ballplayer. (See Doolittle’s photographs)
- Injuries have defined Adam Eaton’s time with the Nationals. But the scrappy outfielder doesn’t think he’s fragile or in decline — and Eaton’s not ready to alter his scrappy style to stay on the field. He wants that last part written in bold. (Read more on Eaton)
Going to the game?
- Fans craving a steak sandwich, lobster roll or chilled peanut salad while taking in a Nationals game in the coming months are in luck, as those nontraditional ballpark items can now all be had, but they’ll cost $18, $17 and $12, respectively. Check out the highlights. (Read more on the new food at Nats Park)
- Citing safety concerns, the Nationals announced last month that backpacks will not be permitted inside Nationals Park this season. Medium lockers (10-by-15-by-22 inches) will be available for $2 per hour, charged in six-minute increments. Large lockers (15-by-15-by-22) will be available for $3 an hour. Rental fees will be capped at $10 and $15, respectively, each game. (Read more on the backpack ban and locker program)
- The Nationals are expanding the NatsPass program for 2019. In addition to the traditional NatsPass, which will be available starting in April and includes a standing room only ticket to every home game for $65 per month, the team will also offer NatsPass Silver and NatsPass Gold throughout the season. NatsPass Silver costs $85 per month and includes a seat to every game for which there are seats available and standing room only tickets for sold-out games. NatsPass Gold costs $125 per month and comes with a guaranteed seat to every game, including the option to upgrade to field-level seats for at least three games. (Read more about NatsPass)