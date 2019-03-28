

Victor Robles has highlight plays, but also room to grow. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Victor Robles bounded into center field from the Washington Nationals dugout, a skip in his 21-year-old step before he knelt down on one knee, red cap perched on his head and glove in hand. He stayed there for a few seconds, ahead of the start of Thursday’s Opening Day game at Nationals Park, his crisp white pants getting accustomed to the perfectly manicured field.

It was Robles’s first Opening Day and that meant a chance for him to flash his brimming potential as the team’s starting center fielder after only two months of major league service time over the past two seasons.

And as Robles rose and looked to his right, there was 20-year-old Juan Soto, fresh off his own breakout season in the major leagues. To his left, veteran Adam Eaton. None were Bryce Harper, nor did they claim to be, and it didn’t matter. This was Robles’s chance to show the organization, and its fans, what could be, and where he can still improve.

“I felt great,” Robles said after the team’s 2-0 loss to the New York Mets, through the team interpreter. “Felt great to be out there. First, I would like to give God thanks for giving me the ability and health to be a part of this moment and as well secondly, to the Nationals for giving me the opportunity and it is one of those moments that you will remember for the rest of your career and I’m going to enjoy it.”

The Nationals’ top prospect showcased Thursday what he could provide the team this season after he entered spring training in a position battle at center field with Michael A. Taylor. But when Taylor sprained his left knee and left hip in mid-March, it put Robles front and center in a full-time role in center field.

Robles had a .321 batting average, .431 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging percentage during spring training.

“We’ve kind of built him for this opportunity, for this day,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said. “When you look at how minor league numbers correspond to big league numbers, you know he is a guy that had great success in the minor leagues, gets on base a lot, hits for a high average. We know the skill set that he has, the speed, is not matched by many players in the league.”

Against the Mets, Robles was batting ninth, behind starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Being used as the a makeshift “second leadoff” hitter, Rizzo described Robles’s spot as a chance for the young outfielder to boost the bottom of the batting order during situations at the top of the inning.

“I think that the idea of having a second leadoff hitter at the bottom of that lineup can really jump-start the lineup by him being a good solid on-base percentage guy, really ramping it up for Adam Eaton, Trea Turner in the middle of that lineup,” Rizzo said. “It kind of makes Trea more of a production guy rather than a table-setter and I think both Adam and Trea in the middle of the lineup are going to benefit from him running around the bases at the bottom of the lineup.”

And on Thursday, the Nationals’ experiment with Robles batting ninth seemed to go off without a hitch. Robles hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the third off New York Mets’ pitcher Jacob deGrom, sending deGrom’s 91.8-mph slider straight into left field on the sixth pitch he faced.

On defense, an area Nationals Manager Dave Martinez emphasized this season, Robles made a diving catch off a line drive to center field in the top of the ninth.

But, even with all potential, the young National doesn’t come without his flaws — especially on one’s first Opening Day.

“Yeah, you could see [the nerves] out of his chest, his heart was racing so much,” Eaton said with a laugh.

After Robles’s leadoff double and a single from Eaton advanced Robles to third, Robles then tried to go home as the Mets’ third baseman threw to second, but when Mets’ Robinson Cano threw home instead of first base, Robles got caught between third and home for a Mets’ double play.

Martinez said the two chatted about the mistake during the game, but Robles quickly understood his error.

“I got a little confused and in the middle of the moment I realized I made the mistake and I tried to kind of make up for it and it didn’t come our way, but it is something that you learn from and then you move on.” Robles said through Martinez.

And as the first game came to a close, Robles finished going 1 for 3 for the day, getting his first hit of the season out of the way, with a clear vision of the potential for the next.

