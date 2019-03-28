

Chris Davis had a dreadful 2017. (Lynne Sladky, File)

If you are a fan of the Baltimore Orioles you’re going to want to keep your expectations for success low this year. Like, real low. After all, they lost 115 games last season, fifth most in baseball history, and they didn’t improve much over the winter. It could even be argued they are less talented than last year: Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, Darren O’Day and Brad Brach were traded away and Tim Beckham, Caleb Joseph and Adam Jones departed in free agency.

[Prepare for baseball’s most boring year yet]

Chris Davis is still around, and he is penciled in to Baltimore’s Opening Day lineup despite finishing the 2018 campaign with the worst batting average in MLB history (.168) among hitters qualifying for the batting title. His .539 on-base plus slugging over 470 at-bats in 2018 produced runs at a rate that was 54 percent lower than the league average after adjusting for league and park effects and was worth 2.9 wins below that of a replacement player. Davis is projected to hit .200 with a .687 OPS in 2019, production that can be expected from a player that would cost you nothing but the league minimum salary to acquire. Instead, the Orioles will pay Davis over $21 million this season.

The rest of the lineup isn’t as bad, but it isn’t much better, either. According to a combination of ZiPS and Steamer projections adjusted by FanGraphs for estimated playing time, the Orioles will have just three hitters expected to be worth at least as much as a replacement player would be: Jonathan Villar (1.8 projected wins above replacement in 2019), Cedric Mullins II (1.6) and Trey Mancini (1.0). Overall, the position players are estimated to contribute 9.1 wins more than a group of replacement players, the lowest in the majors this season.

The pitching is worse. Alex Cobb, the original Opening Day starter for the Baltimore Orioles, is out with a groin injury prompting Manager Brandon Hyde to go with Andrew Cashner in the first game of the season. Cashner made 28 starts last season, his most since 2015, and struck out 99 batters in 153 innings while walking 65 others. His 5.29 ERA in 2018 was close to what we would expect if he had experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing (5.32 FIP), so there won’t be any shift in luck to bring him back to respectability as a starter in 2019.

Nate Karns will initially be used as an “opener,” a reliever used to start the game to keep the primary pitcher (traditional starting pitchers) from facing the top of the lineup as frequently. His 27 percent strikeout rate in 2017 for the Kansas City Royals — he missed all of 2018 with right elbow issues — certainly fits the mold for a reliever but he allowed a .855 OPS against batters the first time through the order as a starting pitcher in 2017, roughly the equivalent of how well slugger Giancarlo Stanton performed for the Yankees last year.

[As the weather warms and baseball returns, innovation is in the air]

Dylan Bundy could be effective if he rediscovers his curveball and change-up. He allowed a .419 average and .645 slugging against his curve and .361/.733 against his change-up in 2018.



Kendrys Morales homers off Dylan Bundy's change up.

Reliever Mychal Givens is the team’s lone bright spot. Thrust into the closer’s role after the Orioles dealt both Britton and Brach at the trade deadline, he kept opponents scoreless in 18 of his last 21 appearances and struck out 25 percent of batters faced. Givens also limited the amount of balls hit on the sweet spot of the bat (4 percent), resulting in a hard hit rate of less than 30 percent.



Orioles are projected to have the worst roster of 2019 (FanGraphs)

As the roster stands heading into Opening Day, the Orioles are projected to finish the season 62-100 with almost no chance for a postseason spot. They could, however, be much worse.

Davis could have another season like last year’s and be worth less than a replacement player. The opener experiment with Karns isn’t a sure thing, either, and instead of being effective early he could put the team in a hole during the first inning. Bundy is struggling with a pitch, his change-up, that he uses 30 percent of the time when ahead in the count against left-handed batters. And Givens, like a number of closers these days, shouldn’t be expected to keep his role for an entire season, opening the door for less talented relievers like Richard Bleier, Paul Fry and Tanner Scott, who will start in the minors, to be used in high-leverage innings.

Based on the projected win rates for each of the major league teams, Baltimore has a 57 percent chance of losing 101 games or more and a 1-in-200 chance (0.5 percent) at matching the modern-day futility mark set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers (119 losses). There is a 1-in-300 chance this year’s Orioles match or exceed the 120-loss mark set by the 1962 New York Mets.

Don’t worry Birdland, there’s always next year.



Per FanGraphs, the Orioles are projected to have a 62-100 record in 2019 (Neil Greenberg)

Read more:

In Japan, baseball is king and the retiring Ichiro Suzuki is ‘like Madonna and Michael Jackson’

Welcome to ‘holistic’ spring training: Meditation, yoga and 30-foot pitchers

Mike Trout, baseball’s $430 million man, is actually underpaid

Clayton Kershaw is ‘motivated by greatness,’ but at 31, can his body keep up?

Manny Machado-Padres already feels like a solid marriage