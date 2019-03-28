

Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, left, and 9-year old Riley Morrison joined Stephen Curry on his YouTube series 5 Minutes From Home. (Unanimous Media/Unanimous Media)

On a brief break between training sessions, Olympian Katie Ledecky did a bit of Team USA recruiting, urging her car-mate to join her at the Tokyo Olympics next summer. Ledecky is prepping for her third Olympics. Seated just a couple of feet away, basketball star Stephen Curry has yet to compete in one.

“I asked him if Tokyo's on his mind,” Ledecky said in a recent interview. “He definitely wants to go to an Olympics. He hasn’t been to one yet. I think he’d make a great Olympian. Definitely was trying to encourage him to continue down that path.”

Ledecky appears as a guest on the latest episode of Curry’s YouTube series “5 Minutes From Home,” which features the two-time MVP making the postgame trek from Oracle Arena to an Oakland food truck.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, joined both Curry and Riley Morrison, the 9-year old fan who made headlines last year when she wrote the basketball star a letter, urging him to offer his signature shoe in girls’ sizes. Curry and the young fan struck up a pen pal friendship and Morrison helped design a shoe that Under Armour released earlier this month on International Women’s Day.

[Stephen Curry will be the subject of the next Facebook Watch series]

For the episode, the trio left the arena and Riley peppered the two athletes with questions, as they swapped a steady stream of dad jokes and athletic tips. And for her part, Ledecky brought both Morrison and Curry gifts — swim caps with her name printed on it, which Curry initially put on sideways.

”There you go,” Ledecky said when Curry finally had it straightened out.

“I’m an amateur,” Curry said.

“It looks good you . . . got to get you in the water,” Ledecky told him.

“He’s just so down to earth, so nice,” Ledecky later said of the experience. “…. I couldn't stop smiling the whole time in the car. Just a surreal experience.”

While the entire Curry car ride lasted about an hour, it was edited down to a five-minute video for the program. The Tokyo discussion did not make the final cut. Curry has been a part of the U.S. men’s national team in the past but pulled out of the 2016 Rio Olympics, citing injuries suffered during the Warriors’ postseason run that year.

Ledecky missed most of the recent Golden State game because she had an evening training session at the Stanford pool. The group didn’t leave the arena until after 11:30 p.m. and then she had to get up early for a 6:30 a.m. session the next day.

“She’s sacrificing a lot of her sleep right now to be with us,” Curry said in the video, “so I appreciate that.”

“I knew it was going to be a late night, and I told Steph that … He knows what that kind of practice schedule was like,” Ledecky said in the recent interview. “But I didn’t want to pass up that kind of opportunity.”

Ledecky is currently preparing for world championships, which take place in July in South Korea. Her next competition is a TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond that begins on April 10. Though she turned professional last year, she continues to train at Stanford with her former teammates.

“I don’t know if you all would be cool with it, but I’d love to come watch a training session,” Curry said in the episode, as the group stopped at a taco food truck, “ . . . I’d absolutely love it.”

“You have a cap now,” Ledecky told him, “so hop in.”

