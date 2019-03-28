

Florida State and Gonzaga are meeting in the NCAA tournament for a second straight year. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

How top-heavy is this year’s Sweet 16? All 16 betting favorites advanced during last weekend’s second-round games, the first time that had happened since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, according to ESPN.

Want more proof?

• All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16. So did all four No. 2 seeds. And all four No. 3 seeds. This is only the second time that’s happened since ’85, according to the Associated Press.

• The only seeding surprises — No. 5 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Oregon — are hardly of the UMBC or Loyola Chicago variety. Both won power-conference tournaments, the SEC and Pac-12, respectively.

• In fact, the power conferences produced 14 of the final 16 teams, with five coming from the ACC, four from the SEC and three from the Big Ten, in addition to Texas Tech (Big 12) and Oregon.

• Looking for a plucky upstart trying to make history? Good luck. Of the 16 remaining teams, 14 were in last year’s tournament, and seven played in last year’s Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 schedule

Game times and TV information. All times Eastern.

Thursday’s games

Anaheim, Calif. (West Region)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State, 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS

Louisville (South Region)

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue, 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:59 p.m., TBS

Friday’s games

Washington, D.C. (East Region)

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU, 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS

Kansas City, Mo. (Midwest Region)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn, 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston, 9:59 p.m., TBS

[2019 NCAA tournament interactive bracket]



The top 12 seeds all advanced to the NCAA tournament's second weekend, and No. 12 Oregon is the only double-digit seed remaining. (The Washington Post)

What you need to know

Quick facts about Thursday’s teams

Gonzaga (32-3): Gonzaga is in its 21st straight NCAA tournament, a streak that trails only Kansas, Duke and Michigan State. The Zags are the only team in the country with five straight Sweet 16 appearances. They lead the nation in a host of offensive categories, including scoring offense, scoring margin, assist-to-turnover ratio and field goal percentage.

Florida State (29-7): Before this week, the Seminoles hadn’t appeared in consecutive Sweet 16s since the 1992 and 1993 seasons. They’re playing Gonzaga in this round for the second year in a row, having ended Gonzaga’s season last year with a 75-60 Sweet 16 win in Southern California, where they’ll meet again. Florida State has already set a program record for wins, and Phil Cofer, Christ Koumadje and Terance Mann are the winningest trio in school history. Cofer is away from the team after his father died last week.

Tennessee (31-5): The Vols have been in the top 10 of the AP rankings for the entire season, a program first. Tennessee could also set a program record for single-season wins on Thursday night. The Vols have played in an Elite Eight just once, in 2010.

Purdue (25-9): Carsen Edwards has scored 153 career points in the NCAA tournament, more than any other player still in this year’s event. His 23.6 scoring average in this year’s tournament is also tops among remaining players. Seniors Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert are the winningest duo in school history. Purdue hasn’t played in an Elite Eight since 2000.

Michigan (30-6): The Wolverines have trailed for just 80 seconds through two rounds, holding Montana to its third-lowest scoring total of the season in the first round and Florida to its lowest scoring total in four years in the second round. Michigan, which lost to Villanova in last year’s title game, has been to the Sweet 16 five times in seven years, tied for the most in the country. Zavier Simpson is third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Texas Tech (28-6): The Red Raiders are one of the best defensive teams in the country: third in scoring defense, second in opponent field goal percentage, 15th in blocks and 22nd in turnovers forced. Texas Tech made its first appearance in the Elite Eight last season.

Virginia (31-3): Another shutdown defensive team, the Cavaliers lead the country in scoring defense and are second in forcing turnovers and fourth in field goal percentage defense. The Cavaliers are 27-0 this season when leading at the half and 29-0 when holding opponents to under 50 percent shooting. They could set a school record for wins Thursday night.

Oregon (25-12): The week’s biggest surprise, the Ducks are in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons, this time riding a 10-game winning streak. Defense has fueled the streak, with the Ducks holding opponents to 35 percent shooting during their late-season surge. Dana Altman would become the winningest coach in school history with one more win.

Read more

Hamilton and Florida State: A large cast that’s putting on a heck of a show

No team left in the NCAA tournament uses as many players as the Seminoles, a formula that requires uncommon patience and collaboration.

Virginia basketball enters Sweet 16 with the secret recipe at KFC Yum! Center

The top-seeded Cavaliers will play Oregon with the comfort of having won four straight games on Louisville’s home court, including one that featured an unforgettable rally.

With Carsen Edwards, Purdue always has a shot. Lots of them, in fact.

The prolific guard says he doesn’t think about shooting slumps nor about the torrid performance that drove the Boilermakers to their third straight Sweet 16.

A former high school teacher has taken Michigan to school on defense

The Wolverines’ Sweet 16 matchup with Texas Tech pits two elite defensive teams — and highlights Michgan’s transformation in two seasons since Luke Yaklich joined the staff.

Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw is charged with marijuana possession

Virginia Tech did not publicly addressed the charge or Outlaw’s playing status for this weekend as of Wednesday afternoon.

There’s only one perfect NCAA tournament bracket left. It probably isn’t yours.

The NCAA says it’s the longest run of correct picks it’s ever seen.