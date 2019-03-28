

Victor Robles is a popular pick for National League Rookie of the Year. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Last year at this time, virtually everyone was predicting the Nationals would cruise to their third consecutive National League East title. Virtually everyone would turn out to be wrong, as Washington finished eight games behind the surprising Atlanta Braves and missed the playoffs entirely.

After a busy offseason, the consensus on Opening Day is that the division will be much more competitive this year, with four legitimate contenders. The Phillies acquired Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson among others, while the Mets added Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos and Edwin Diaz to a roster that already featured one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. The Braves return all kinds of young talent, and the Nationals weren’t shy about spending money after Harper rejected their long-term contract offer last September. The Marlins — well, they’re still the Marlins.

The Nationals may not be overwhelming favorites, but a majority of national pundits — and local beat reporters — still see their season culminating in a trip to the playoffs. Here’s a look at several Nationals-specific predictions from various outlets on Opening Day:

ESPN

Thirteen out of 31 experts — a plurality — pick the Nationals to win the NL East. The Phillies (11), Braves (5) and Mets (2) also receive votes. Nine of the 18 experts who don’t have Washington finishing first in the division pick them to win one of the NL’s two wild cards. With six votes, the Nationals are the second-most popular pick after the Dodgers (11) to win the NL pennant. Washington receives three votes to win the World Series.

CBS Sports

Four out of five experts pick the Nationals to win the East. Three of those four predict Washington will reach the World Series, but lose. Max Scherzer receives four votes to win his third NL Cy Young in four years, Victor Robles receives three votes for NL Rookie of the Year and Dave Martinez receives four of the five votes for NL Manager of the Year.

MLB.com

In a poll of “more than 50 experts,” 27 pick the Nationals to win the East and 25 pick the Phillies. Twelve experts predict Washington will win the NL pennant, two fewer than pick the Dodgers. Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon receive votes for NL MVP, while Scherzer is the favorite for NL Cy Young.

[Nats must get out to a fast start, or watch the NL East pass them by]

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

All 18 experts pick the Nationals to make the playoffs and six pick Washington to win the NL pennant, yet no one picks the Nats to win the World Series. Weird.

⚾️🚨 PREDICTIONS TIME 🚨⚾️



Who's taking home the trophy this October?



The experts of @MLBNetworkRadio weigh in: pic.twitter.com/mMKqiONKye — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 27, 2019

FiveThirtyEight

The site’s predictive model, which is updated after every game, gives the Nationals a 59 percent chance to make the playoffs, a 38 percent chance to win the division and a 6 percent chance to win the World Series. The Dodgers (13 percent) are the only NL team with better chances to win the title. The Mets are predicted to finish second in the division, followed by the Phillies and Braves.

USA Today

Three of seven experts pick the Nationals to win the East and a fourth has Washington qualifying for the postseason with a wild-card berth. Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques pick Washington to win the World Series, while Jesse Yomtov has the Nats losing to the Yankees. Robles receives five votes for rookie of the year and Scherzer is the favorite to win the Cy Young.

[Opening Day at Nats Park: Everything you need to know for Nats-Mets]

The Sporting News

Six out of eight experts predict the Nationals will make the playoffs and five expect them to win the East. Tom Gatto picks the Nationals to beat the Yankees in the World Series.

Sports Illustrated

The Nationals miss the playoffs in the magazine’s official predictions, but seven of nine writers polled pick Washington to win the East. The Nationals are also the favorite to win the NL pennant, with four votes, though none of those four writers expects Washington to win the World Series. Ben Reiter picks Soto to win NL MVP, while Stephanie Apstein gives the nod to Rendon. Robles and Scherzer receive three and four votes, respectively, for rookie of the year and Cy Young.

NBC Sports

All three of Hardball Talk’s writers pick the Nationals to reach the postseason, but to fall short of the World Series.

FanGraphs

FanGraphs projects the Nationals to finish with 90 wins, four more than the Phillies. The site gives Washington a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs, 53 percent chance to win the division and 7 percent chance to win the World Series.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report predicts Scherzer to win the Cy Young, Robles to win the Rookie of the Year and the Nationals to win the East before losing to the Brewers in the NLDS.

DAZN

Former ESPN anchor Adnan Virk, HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, and “Cespedes Family BBQ” creators Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz will host a nightly highlight whip-around show on the new streaming service this season. Among that group, Shusterman picks the Nationals to win the World Series, with Juan Soto and Scherzer winning the MVP and Cy Young, respectively.

The Ringer

Four out of five writers pick Washington to win the East, and the fifth has the Nats claiming a wild card. Three members of the site’s baseball staff predict the Nationals will reach the World Series, though Zach Kram is the only one who sees Washington winning the title. Kram picks Soto and Scherzer to win the MVP and Cy Young awards.

Nats Media

MASN’s Mark Zuckerman compiled predictions from 12 media members who cover the Nationals, including The Post’s Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga. Nine of the 12 predict the Nationals will win the East and two more pick Washington to clinch a wild-card berth. ESPN’s Eddie Matz sees the Nationals losing the World Series, while six others predict the team will lose in the NLCS.

Read more on the Nationals:

Max Scherzer thinks he can get better with age, even if logic says otherwise

So, uh, how much will all that fancy new food at Nats Park cost?

Dave Martinez loses the benefit of the doubt in Year 2

Nats open loyalty programs to all fans, expand ticketing options in 2019

Busloads of Phillies fans are coming to Nats Park for Bryce Harper’s return