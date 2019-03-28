

Max Scherzer got very little help on Thursday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Right as the Washington Nationals got back to real baseball, with a sellout crowd under a spring sun, with everything counting again, they were nagged by what defined them a year ago.

Their first game of the season, a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets, was decided by the little things. Manager Dave Martinez talked about them all spring: situation hitting, smart base-running, the small nuances that decide one-run results and can turn an underachieving team into something more. But his team did not respond right away. Max Scherzer gave up two runs in 7 2/3 innings, Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless, and the difference was in the Nationals’ miscues and Robinson Cano’s bat.

Cano homered off Scherzer in the first, one of only two hits given up by the Nationals’ ace. Then Cano lofted an RBI single against Matt Grace in the eighth, a slow-motion blooper to shallow left, and the Nationals never had an answer for either run.

The start of Thursday was for resetting, for wondering, for fans to push through the Nationals Park gates, finally, with a renewed hope in hand. It was also a day full of firsts. The first day of what the Nationals think — no, believe — will be a rebound from last year’s 82-80 finish. The first Opening Day for Juan Soto and Victor Robles, the young outfielders of their present and distant future. The first day as a major leaguer for 24-year-old Jake Noll, who forced his way onto the roster this spring and then intentionally tripped his way onto the field during player introductions.

And it was the Nationals’ first game without Bryce Harper, who’d become a fixture of Washington springs, who instead began this season just a short drive up Interstate-95. The last contest here, 183 days ago, was only a half goodbye for the homegrown star. Harper could have returned. There was always some chance. But he later landed with the rival Philadelphia Phillies, at the tail end of February, and this became yet another step into a new era.

[With a bow, a roar and a ground out, the Bryce Harper Era in Philadelphia is underway]

“Bryce is a little bit more of a polarizing figure, I guess you could say, so there are going to be people talking about him,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “But that’s part of the business. Would we have loved to have him here? Of course, you can say that about a number of guys every year. But people come and go.”

Harper, Daniel Murphy, Matt Wieters, Gio Gonzalez, Tanner Roark, Ryan Madison — they departed. Patrick Corbin, Yan Gomes, Brian Dozier, Kurt Suzuki, Anibal Sanchez, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough, Tony Sipp — they arrived. Washington rolled out that new-look team, with Dozier and Gomes in the lineup, but were still led by Scherzer, their human metronome, one of the world’s best pitchers and the runner-up for last year’s Cy Young Award. But deGrom, the reigning Cy Young winner, stepped out of the Mets’ dugout to oppose him. This was the Nationals versus the Mets, sure, but it was really a matchup of dominant right arms. Their teams go as they do. So would the start of this afternoon.

[For Opening Day, Nats fans ripped, defaced and marked-up their Bryce Harper jerseys]

Scherzer cracked first, yielding that solo homer to Cano just three hitters in. The Nationals pressed deGrom in the third, putting runners on the corners with no outs, but a base-running mistake by Robles ended the frame without a run. Robles was on third after a leadoff double, then he strayed too far off the base when Anthon Rendon hit a chopper to third. The Mets got a force out at second, caught Robles in a rundown and, with that, discarded one of the Nationals’ few threats.

Both pitchers worked a quick fourth, and a quick fifth and it went on like this, Scherzer and deGrom knifing through hitters, until Turner singled for the Nationals to lead off the sixth. But it would end as another hollow rally. Turner stole second, Rendon grounded out to short, Turner swiped third, Soto stuck out swinging and Zimmerman flied out to right. The tying run was, again, stranded 90 feet away from home. deGrom does not need any favors, let alone two, yet the Nationals bailed him out in the third and sixth before he exited with 10 strikeouts and 93 pitches thrown.

[Why Nationals fans chanted ‘Lock him up!’ at Anthony Rendon on Opening Day]

Seth Lugo punched out Gomes, Dozier and Scherzer in the seventh. Scherzer’s start ended two outs into the next half, with 12 strikeouts on his line, and he left to a loud ovation as the Nationals still trailed by one run. But Cano singled two hitters later, scoring Dominic Smith, and the Nationals couldn’t make use of their final six outs.

There is a lot of baseball ahead — at least 161 games, maybe more — and only so much can be taken from nine innings. Yet the Nationals didn’t play like they promised, over and over again, throughout the six weeks leading into the season. So even with all those firsts, at the start of something new, on a day meant for looking ahead, there was a bit too much of the same.

Read more:

Opening Day highlights: A pitching duel, but Nationals fall to Mets, 2-0

Max Scherzer thinks he can get better with age, even if logic says otherwise

Most experts predict the Nationals will return to the postseason in 2019

Bryce Harper points to MVP award after being voted ‘most overrated’ — again — by his peers

Nationals must get out to a fast start, or watch the NL East pass them by