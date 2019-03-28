

Fans wait to enter Nationals Park on Opening Day. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Bryce Harper played baseball on Tuesday. For the Phillies. In Philadelphia.

Nationals fans, meanwhile, went to Opening Day in Washington, wearing red, white and sometimes blue. For some fans, this meant putting on clothes that had once honored Harper. Would they attempt to fix their jerseys? Or destroy their jerseys? Or just leave their jerseys the way they were? Let’s take a look.

The rip

Has the added benefit of providing a cooling breeze.

tfw you want to wear the Bryce Harper jersey you spent a lot of money on, but you know, he’s not on the team anymore pic.twitter.com/TZ6bZd0q8j — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 28, 2019

Dude ripped Harper's name off his jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/rh3uD118gE — Dawn Dee (@Dawniemyte) March 28, 2019

Spotted a brand new Harper Jersey pic.twitter.com/b7Jgy41wx2 — Jeff Feingold (@jefffeingold) March 28, 2019

The arts and crafts solution

Duct tape, markers, creative slogans, or even another name written out on tape? Sure, whatever.

“It was kind of a last-minute decision," said Eric Pollard, 32, who wrote Anthony Rendon’s name on blue tape and covered up Harper’s name on the back of his jersey. "I have a jersey with no name and no number, and I could’ve gone with that, but this is more fun.”

[Why Nationals fans chanted ‘Lock him up!’ at Anthony Rendon on Opening Day]

Pollard, who bought the Harper jersey in 2013, is still debating whether to rotate the names taped on his back, or just get a new jersey. “This could be a Trea Turner jersey next week,” he joked.

As for Harper, well, Pollard once had dreams.

“I wanted him to be a career player here, to stick around for 20 years, be another one of those guys like Ryan Zimmerman, and a perennial all-star," he said. "But baseball is a business and he got the best money he could get.”

Pollard and his wife plan to attend Harper’s return to Washington next week, and will likely boo the former star, but “not out of hate.”

He got plenty of comments for his handiwork on Thursday. And on his way down the ramp after the final out, a Nats fan tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Your jersey is the best part about this game.”



Eric Pollard in his custom Bryce Harper jersey.

These are the only two Bryce Harper jerseys I’ve seen so far at Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/3jQH0mquqS — Eddie Matz (@ESPNeddiematz) March 28, 2019

The advanced arts and crafts solution

Do schools still teach arts and crafts? Maybe they should start.

We're all for DIY projects, but uhhh.... pic.twitter.com/i7ZgMElQoV — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 28, 2019

The political message

I mean, aren’t we all sellouts, in the end?

The profane

Hide the kids.

Read more MLB coverage:

Nationals can’t deliver what they promised in 2-0 Opening Day loss to Mets

Most experts predict the Nationals will return to the postseason in 2019

With a bow, a roar and a ground out, the Bryce Harper Era in Philadelphia is underway