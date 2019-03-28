Bryce Harper played baseball on Tuesday. For the Phillies. In Philadelphia.
Nationals fans, meanwhile, went to Opening Day in Washington, wearing red, white and sometimes blue. For some fans, this meant putting on clothes that had once honored Harper. Would they attempt to fix their jerseys? Or destroy their jerseys? Or just leave their jerseys the way they were? Let’s take a look.
The rip
Has the added benefit of providing a cooling breeze.
The arts and crafts solution
Duct tape, markers, creative slogans, or even another name written out on tape? Sure, whatever.
“It was kind of a last-minute decision," said Eric Pollard, 32, who wrote Anthony Rendon’s name on blue tape and covered up Harper’s name on the back of his jersey. "I have a jersey with no name and no number, and I could’ve gone with that, but this is more fun.”
[Why Nationals fans chanted ‘Lock him up!’ at Anthony Rendon on Opening Day]
Pollard, who bought the Harper jersey in 2013, is still debating whether to rotate the names taped on his back, or just get a new jersey. “This could be a Trea Turner jersey next week,” he joked.
As for Harper, well, Pollard once had dreams.
“I wanted him to be a career player here, to stick around for 20 years, be another one of those guys like Ryan Zimmerman, and a perennial all-star," he said. "But baseball is a business and he got the best money he could get.”
Pollard and his wife plan to attend Harper’s return to Washington next week, and will likely boo the former star, but “not out of hate.”
He got plenty of comments for his handiwork on Thursday. And on his way down the ramp after the final out, a Nats fan tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Your jersey is the best part about this game.”
The advanced arts and crafts solution
Do schools still teach arts and crafts? Maybe they should start.
The political message
I mean, aren’t we all sellouts, in the end?
The profane
Hide the kids.
Read more MLB coverage:
Nationals can’t deliver what they promised in 2-0 Opening Day loss to Mets
Most experts predict the Nationals will return to the postseason in 2019
With a bow, a roar and a ground out, the Bryce Harper Era in Philadelphia is underway