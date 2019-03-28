

Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker has a chance to be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker doesn’t remember the precise moment he first watched RJ Barrett play basketball, but he knew he was witnessing something special. Both were in middle school when they crossed paths on the courts of their hometown of Toronto, a place where scores of college basketball scouts were visiting more and more to find top-end hoops talent to bring across the border.

There are two dozen Canadian players who have appeared in the NCAA Tournament this month, with Barrett headlining the group as a key piece for top-seeded Duke, which will meet Virginia Tech in the East Region semifinals at Capital One Arena on Friday night. Barrett will cross paths again with Alexander-Walker, who has developed into a crucial part of the Hokies and, like Barrett, is projected to be a potential lottery pick in June’s NBA draft.

“It’s just opportunity and we’re taking advantage of it,” Alexander-Walker said. “Kids are getting a chance to show they can play.”

Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hokies, sat barefoot at his locker stall at Capital One Arena on Thursday afternoon and ruminated on just how far the game has come in his home country. He talked about the impact that Vince Carter had on his city when he starred for the Toronto Raptors, and the influence his cousin, former Kentucky star and current Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had on him and so many other ambitious young players in Canada.

But he also couldn’t trace his upbringing without mentioning Barrett, who doesn’t have the national profile of teammate Zion Williamson but nonetheless is one of the most versatile players on the country, and is considered a likely top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft. When Williamson missed several weeks late in the season with an injury, Barrett was relied upon to carry the load for the Blue Devils. Alexander-Walker could relate on some level, having shouldered an expanded role himself when Virginia Tech senior point guard Justin Robinson missed 12 games with a foot injury earlier this season.

“It's definitely great going up against Nickeil,” said Barrett, who is averaging 22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. “Growing up playing against each other and definitely showing that Canada has some good players and that we're on the rise.”

Robinson is back in the fold for the Hokies, who are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1967. And Virginia Tech will also have available guard Ty Outlaw, who was cited for marijuana possession in Blacksburg last week.

[Ty Outlaw will play for Virginia Tech vs. Duke after being charged with marijuana possession]

Virginia Tech Coach Buzz Williams told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t recruit Barrett, but the network his staff has built in Canada over the years helped him discover and land Alexander-Walker. Williams’s top assistant, Jamie McNeilly, is Canadian and has coached extensively in his home country. McNeilly’s brother is a coach at a university in Canada. Virginia Tech was able to seal the deal as Alexander-Walker played out his high school career in the United States at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., where he played with his cousin, Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He was willing to step in to a situation that was building instead of maybe going somewhere where it had already been built. And I think that allure was really important for his experience,” Williams said of Alexander-Walker. “But collectively, relative to the country, as you mentioned, they're everywhere now. And Canada has just become another place that's populated with really good players that everybody in the country is recruiting.”

Even as his NBA stock has risen over the past year, Alexander-Walker has not deviated from the approach he brought to Blacksburg when he first arrived as a freshman, Williams said. He completed nearly half his degree during two summers on campus. He is often the first one in the coach’s office, sometimes beating the maniacal Williams, and he spends countless hours in the trainer’s room despite not having an injury.

“It’s almost like pre-hab, trying to strengthen his [hamstrings], stretch his hip flexors,” Williams said of the work Alexander-Walker has done to improve his body. “He’s just very, very aware.”

That attention to his body has helped his game grow from his freshman to sophomore year, Williams said, so much so that some analysts have tabbed Alexander-Walker as a lottery pick come June. Should he make good on those projections, he would almost certainly cross paths with Barrett again.

“It’s cool when you watch it as a kid in Canada and you go home and dreaming of that moment, and being in the moment,” Alexander-Walker said. “It gives me that feeling of, ‘If I did it, you can, too.’”

More from The Post:

In this year’s women’s Sweet 16, no one’s untouchable. Not even U-Conn.

The only guy in the world with a perfect NCAA bracket is heading to the Sweet 16

Hamilton and Florida State: A large cast that’s putting on a heck of a show