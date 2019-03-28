

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper has been cheered and celebrated. He has been booed with the intensity of a thousand suns. He has been jeered, taunted and cursed at. He has been proposed to. He has brought crowds to their feet with a swing of the bat. He has made curtain calls. He has known, for going on a decade now, the feeling of every eye in a building upon him, whether in a tiny restaurant or a 40,000-seat stadium.

But it is safe to say Harper had never heard an ovation quite like the one that greeted him as he strode to home plate Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in his first plate appearance for the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was warm and sustained, beginning before he had even left the on-deck circle, and it might have gone on for a good, long while had he not stepped quickly into the batter’s box to face Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran. It said “hello” and “welcome” and “thanks” all at once — and if you listened closely, perhaps an undercurrent of “you’d better produce."

With a ground out to first base, the Bryce Harper era in Philly was officially underway, exactly one month after he signed a 13-year $330 million free agent contract that effectively binds him to this franchise for the rest of his career. Having worn only one uniform across his first seven seasons in the majors — that of the Washington Nationals, uniform No. 34 — Harper now wore the gleaming, pinstriped home whites of the Phillies, uniform No. 3.

The first glimpse of him Thursday came during the pregame procession, as the Phillies appeared atop the center field bleachers and descended through the crowd, down some steps and onto the field, where a red carpet led them to their dugout. Harper brought up the rear — the anchor leg of a 25-man relay. As he approached the dugout railing, a lone figure in a coat and tie shook his hand and slapped his back: Phillies owner John Middleton, the man who thought Harper was worth $330 million.

Minutes later, when Harper jogged out of the dugout to a hearty roar during pregame introductions, the field stuffed with choir members and flag-toting members of the military, he was wearing gaudy, neon-green spikes.

They remained on his feet as he ran out to right field before the first inning — greeting the raucous fans out there with a doff of his cap, an exaggerated bow and a fist pump — evidence both of Major League Baseball’s loosening of its footwear policies this offseason and of Harper’s unique ability to draw attention to himself.

“He’s the kind of guy who’s well equipped for this moment, the biggest stage, the brightest lights. He’s been on that stage since he was 15 years old,” Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said before the game. “He’s talked at length about how the batter’s box is his sanctuary. There’s a lot of distractions and people needing his attention everywhere he goes. But when he steps in the batter’s box, and he rests that bat on his shoulder for a second, everything else falls away.

“It’s where he talks about his heartbeat being the slowest. And he’s gonna needs it because going to be a lot asked of him every single day for the next 13 years. That’s a long time.”

Judging from the “Harper 3” jerseys in the stands, their sleeves filled with arms of men holding 16-ounce cups of beer, it seemed possible Middleton could recoup Harper’s entire 2019 salary from one day’s worth of merch and concession sales. Harper Fever has overtaken the city, with the team is reporting record ticket sales in the aftermath of his Feb. 28 signing. At one team store near the first base entrance to the stadium, there appeared to be only one player’s replica jerseys for sale on Thursday: Harper’s.

