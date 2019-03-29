During a recent autograph signing session, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an unexpected interaction with a young fan.

As he sat at the autograph table scribbling away, the 6-foot-11 MVP candidate came face-to-face with a girl in a green Bucks sweatshirt, who nervously held a purple manila folder.

“My 11-year-old daughter had worked on several art projects for a year and half, and kept them in a folder in the hopes to one day deliver to the Greek Freak,” Pete Stauffer wrote in the video’s caption.

In the video, you can hear Lily tell Antetokounmpo that he is her “favorite athlete” and that she wanted to give him her artwork “for a very long time.” The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo immediately looks up, smiling, before getting up and giving the young fan a hug.

He goes through the folder of her art, as she stands next to him, beaming.

“This is amazing,” Antetokounmpo tells her. “You did all this?”

By this point, Lily has tears in her eyes, and he gives her another hug.

With Antetokounmpo likely on his way to his first Most Valuable Player award, it would be hard to find a more beloved NBA star.

