The St. Louis Blues peaked early and then stumbled last season, missing the playoffs (by one point) for the first time since 2011. Determined not to let it happen again, General Manager Doug Armstrong acquired center Ryan O’Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres during the offseason, plus added depth with the signings of free agent forwards Patrick Maroon, David Perron and Tyler Bozak.

The expectations heading into the 2018-19 campaign were justifiably lofty, but this time around the team floundered early, losing five of the first six games en route to a 7-9-3 record on Nov. 20, the day the Blues fired Coach Mike Yeo and installed Craig Berube as interim coach.

Unfortunately, success still eluded them. Heading into the All-Star Game they sat sixth in the Central division (22-22-5, 49 points) with 100-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Then, everything clicked.

The Blues won 11 games in a row, a franchise record, which included victories against soon-to-be playoff teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators (twice) and the Toronto Maple Leafs. St. Louis would have another four-game win streak in March, vanquishing Tampa Bay again in addition to the Vegas Golden Knights. What was once a basement-dwelling squad before the all-star break is now playoff bound. And with a little luck, the Blues could see their third-place positioning in the Central improve with just four points separating them and the division-leading Winnipeg Jets, as of Friday morning.



It’s impossible to talk about the Blues’ success without mentioning the sensational play of rookie netminder Jordan Binnington. The 25-year-old is 21-4-1 with a .930 overall save percentage and league-leading 1.81 goals against average. At even strength he has turned aside 128 of 147 high-danger scoring chances (.871 save percentage), those originating in the slot or the crease, and is just as good fighting off those high-quality shots on the penalty kill (21 of 24, .875 save percentage). Binnington won’t get much support for the Vezina trophy, awarded to the league’s best goaltender, due to just 28 games played, but his skill level this year is as high as anyone nominated for the award.



O’Reilly also deserves praise. He is the team’s leading scorer (71 points in 76 games, a career high for points per game) and the only forward on the Blues who has played every game this season. When Berube pairs him on the top line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn they are tough for any team to stop: those three have outscored opponents 17-5 at even strength with a 66-to-45 edge in high-danger scoring chances in 2018-19. When Tarasenko and Schenn skate with any other forward, St. Louis has been outscored 7 to 15 this season.

St. Louis has depth, too. Berube’s second line of Pat Maroon, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas have goals in four straight games and the retooled fourth line of Alexander Steen, Ivan Barbashev and Zach Sanford have scored four goals this season, three from the high-danger areas, over 36 minutes played together since the 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers earlier this month.



Scoring depth is crucial to any sustained playoff run, and the Blues have to be considered a formidable opponent for what they bring to the ice. Five players — Perron, O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz and Barbashev — have hat tricks this season and only the Montreal Canadians have more 10-goal scorers (12) than St. Louis (11) in 2018-19.

Experts are starting to take notice. The Blues’ odds to win the Stanley Cup have improved from 100-to-1 at the all-star break to 18-to-1, according to the 5Dimes sportsbook, and the latest projections at Hockey Reference give St. Louis a 13 percent chance to win the Western Conference, just slightly behind Winnipeg (15 percent) and not too far behind the conference-leading Calgary Flames (22 percent).

