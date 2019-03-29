Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes reported Thursday that the Boston Celtics have banned a fan who called the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins the n-word for the rest of this season and all of next season.

Yahoo Sources: A fan in Boston banned two years for muttering n***** at DeMarcus Cousins during Golden State’s only visit to TD Garden. More details in video link provided. https://t.co/xWpgFu0amH pic.twitter.com/JbtFOt3scZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 29, 2019

The alleged incident occurred Jan. 26 when Golden State visited Boston at TD Garden. Haynes says Cousins alerted security, who ejected the fan from the stadium.

The Celtics’ sanction is light compared with the punishments handed out recently by the Utah Jazz, which banned two fans from its stadium permanently over incidents involving Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. One fan called Westbrook “boy” during the first round of the 2018 playoffs. Another told him to “get down on [your] knees like you used to,” according to Thunder teammate Patrick Patterson.

“This should never happen. We are not a racist community,” owner Gail Miller told the crowd at Jazz home game after the latter fan had been banned. “We believe in treating people with courtesy and respect as human beings. From time to time, individual fans exhibit poor behavior and forget their manners. Some disrespect players on other teams. When that happens, I want to jump up and shout, ‘Stop!’ We have a code of conduct in this arena. It will be strictly enforced.”

Because of incidents such as these, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has issued a memo reminding teams to clearly state and strictly enforce their code of conduct policies governing fan misbehavior.

The Celtics’ punishment also was light compared with sanctions doled out in the past by the Boston Red Sox, who in 2017 banned a fan for life after he used a racial slur toward another spectator during a game at Fenway Park.

