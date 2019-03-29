

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura, right, and Brandon Clarke have the Bulldogs one win away from returning to the Final Four after beating Florida State on Thursday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the buzzer sounded on their Sweet 16 win over Florida State, Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke found each other for a hug and a handshake, then indulged in two chest-bumps for good measure.

The two junior forwards overcame a gigantic Seminoles front line to key a 72-58 win at the Honda Center on Thursday night, avenging a 2018 Sweet 16 loss to FSU. Hachimura finished with 17 points and four rebounds; Clarke added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. In one first-half sequence, Clarke rose high to block a shot that launched an end-to-end push that Hachimura finished in style. In the second half, Hachimura took off in transition and uncorked a Euro-step as he neared the paint. When his layup rolled off the rim, Clarke cleaned it up with a powerful two-handed dunk.

Together, the one-two punch of Hachimura and Clarke has led Gonzaga to a 33-3 record, a No. 1 seed in the West Region and a date with Texas Tech in the Elite Eight on Saturday. At face value, the frontcourt standouts have a lot in common: they are both 6-feet-8, foreign-born, and projected first-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft. While their playing styles contrast — Hachimura is burlier, Clarke is springier — they both stoke passionate and polarizing evaluations from NBA scouts. A panel of talent evaluators polled by The Washington Post was split evenly on which player is the better prospect.

Hachimura, 21, has gradually worked his way onto the draft radar during his three seasons at Gonzaga. The son of a Beninese father and Japanese mother first intrigued scouts while playing for the Japanese national team, where his size and strength set him apart in youth competitions.



NBA scouts offer a mixed appraisal of whether Rui Hachimura, here dunking against Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele, can excel at the next level. (Harry How/Getty Images)

As a seldom-used freshman on a Gonzaga team that reached the NCAA title game, Hachimura spent his time navigating a language barrier, backing up future NBA players Zach Collins and Johnathan Williams, and working to understand Coach Mark Few’s expectations and terminology. “It was hard, especially at first,” Hachimura said, crediting his point guard, Josh Perkins, for easing the cultural transition. “He always taught me slang, and that’s how I learned English.”

Two years later, Hachimura has settled in as one of Gonzaga’s leaders and stars. His move into the starting lineup this season has led to him West Coast Conference player of the year, averaging a team-high 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Although most of his offense comes near the basket, the 230-pound Hachimura has grown comfortable shooting midrange jumpers and occasionally steps out to shoot three-pointers. Some talent evaluators believe he will be able to play both forward positions in the NBA, pointing to his career 75 percent free throw shooting as evidence of his ability to develop into a perimeter threat.

“Comparing Rui to the typical 21-year-old is apples to oranges,” said one longtime scout, arguing that Hachimura could emerge as one of the top five talents in this year’s class. “He wasn’t a priority until this season and his progress has been quick. He will be a system scorer, but he knows how to use his body and I have zero doubts about his shooting ability. I’d take Rui over Clarke because his ceiling is much higher.”

Not everyone is so sure. Multiple evaluators expressed concerns about Hachimura’s “programmed” play. Offensively, the skeptics believed his moves lack complexity, his perimeter shots sometimes appear robotic, and his passing ability is hit-or-miss. Defensively, they doubted whether Hachimura possesses the requisite instincts and awareness to effectively switch onto smaller players without fouling or getting beaten off the dribble.

“He predetermines everything and never goes off-script,” said one NBA executive, who expressed skepticism that Hachimura would be agile enough to defend wings or tall enough to defend centers. "He’s bigger and stronger than his college competition, but that won’t be true when he’s driving into Joel Embiid. Can he respond? Some people think he will grow into a better feel for the game, but what happens if he just never gets it?”

Clarke, meanwhile, has risen into the top 10 of some mock drafts following a redshirt season, winning love from the analytics community thanks to his ultra-efficient scoring and productive defense. The San Jose State transfer ranked second this season in Player Efficiency Rating and Effective Field Goal Percentage to Duke’s Zion Williamson, the projected top overall pick. Clarke shot 70 percent from the field while averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds.

A lean 215-pound athlete who bounces like a pogo stick, the Canada-born, Arizona-raised Clarke took home WCC defensive player of the year honors with more than three blocks per game. “He has more blocks than he has [missed shots] on the year,” Few marveled. “That is just an unbelievable statistic.”



One NBA talent evaluator's take on Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke: "He will need to play with dynamic ball-handlers to set him up, but it’s easy to imagine him playing a supporting role for a contender because he has the right combination of energy and smarts.” (Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Hanashiro/Usa Today Sports)

Gonzaga’s coach praised Clarke’s retooled jumper and improvement as a passer. One veteran NBA scout envisioned Clarke emerging as an effective pick-and-roll big man, given his natural finishing ability, and pegged him a starting power forward who could also work as a versatile undersized center.

“He’s getting lottery buzz because the [advanced stats] just love him,” the scout said. “I like Clarke better than Rui because he is more NBA-ready. He will need to play with dynamic ballhandlers to set him up, but it’s easy to imagine him playing a supporting role for a contender because he has the right combination of energy and smarts.”

Clarke’s detractors point out that he will celebrate his 23rd birthday before his NBA debut, making him substantially older than the one-and-done players who typically dominate the top of the lottery. They also question whether his shot-blocking will translate to the pros given his relatively modest 6-10 wingspan. Jordan Bell, a backup center for the Golden State Warriors who had been a statistical darling while at the University of Oregon, was mentioned by multiple scouts as a possible comparison.

Despite Few’s praise for Clarke’s recent distributing ability, one scout viewed him as a limited playmaker who will struggle to create good shots for himself. “I was shaking my head at his lack of feel with the ball,” the scout said. “He misses rudimentary passes. He looks great in highlights because he’s active and light on his feet, but he will be a second-unit role guy in the NBA. I wouldn’t draft him in the lottery because I don’t see much upside.”

Before Hachimura and Clarke decide whether to declare for the draft, they have a more immediate goal: delivering Gonzaga’s first NCAA title.

“Last year, we lost at this point to the same team, FSU,” Hachimura said. “This year we came with revenge and we did it. It’s big time, but we have bigger goals.”

