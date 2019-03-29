

Josh Fried with Coach K. (Family photo/Family photo)

Josh Fried first stepped into Mike Krzyzewski’s world at the age of 9. Fried’s dad, Kenny, calls it the School of Coach K, and the opening lesson took place at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Fried attended a Duke summer basketball camp before second grade, and like hundreds of other kids, he met the longtime Blue Devils coach along with other campers in an autograph line. Krzyzewski signed T-shirts and posed for photos. But Fried’s dad also remembers how Krzyzewski instructed his son to make eye contact when he shook someone’s hand. Fried listened, because even from the start, he let Krzyzewski’s words carry weight.

“I wasn't on the basketball team. I hadn't been a longtime Duke fan,” said Fried, now 23. “But there was something about Coach K, meeting him in person, talking to him, being at that camp that made me have a sense of belonging and a sense of yearning to belong more.”

So every summer, Fried’s family drove from Bethesda, Md., to Durham, N.C., for these camps. In Fried’s second year there, he purchased a book by Krzyzewski that outlines key words for success. As the soon-to-be third-grader read on the drive home, Fried told his dad, “I could do something like this.”

Fried wrote his own paragraphs about important themes in his life, such as “Hard Work.” Fried wrote, “Hard work will make you tired but at the same time will make you proud of yourself.”

Fried’s dad helped create a book online, matching photos from camp with the words and then using an online service to print the book. Fried returned to Duke for a second session of camp a couple weeks later, so his dad had suggested he bring a copy of the book to Krzyzewski, the 72-year-old coach with 12 Final Four appearances and five national titles.

“I wanted to make him proud,” said Fried, despite simply being one of many kids who attended Krzyzewski’s camps.

When Fried handed the book to Krzyzewski in the autograph line, he was willing himself closer to this Duke basketball program he admired. He created two more volumes and brought them to Krzyzewski in the following summers. Krzyzewski said he still has them. Asked this week, Krzyzewski remembered Fried and his “beautiful family.”

Fried participated in the camps until he graduated high school, and Krzyzewski then wrote a college recommendation letter for Fried, who played Division III basketball at Haverford College outside of Philadelphia.

In the full-page letter, Krzyzewski explained the story of the books and wrote, “To say the least, I have never had a camper do this in my thirty-nine years of running youth basketball camps!”

During college, Fried returned to Krzyzewski’s camps, now as a coach. The first year, Fried found himself in a familiar predicament: He wanted to impress Krzyzewski.

His camp team, which included one of Krzyzewski’s grandsons, kept losing. Krzyzewski watched one game as Fried’s team played inside Cameron.

Fried described his team as downtrodden, but Krzyzewski offered some encouragement that helped Fried relax. Fried’s team lost, but he said it was at least a competitive game.

Yet that was the ultimate reward for Fried. He still has a picture of himself coaching a group of boys with Krzyzewski standing a few yards away. Fried worked at a few more camps, but to him, this moment captured the end of a quest that started with a homemade book. Somehow in this powerhouse program that produces superstars and wins titles, Fried felt like he belonged.