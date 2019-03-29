

Zion Williamson is set for his Sweet 16 debut. (Peter Casey/USA Today)

You thought Thursday night’s Sweet 16 slate featured high-powered programs? (Catch up here.) That was nothing. Consider:

• Friday night’s schedule includes Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Michigan State. Those four schools have combined for 21 national titles and 61 trips to the Final Four.

• At least one of those schools has appeared in seven of the past 10 national title games. And each of those schools has won at least one championship this century. Duke has three (2001, 2010, 2015) as does North Carolina (2005, 2009, 2017), while Kentucky (2012) and Michigan State (2000) have one each.

• Houston and LSU, which both play on Friday night, have combined for nine more trips to the Final Four.

• All eight teams in action Friday night (the other two are Virginia Tech and Auburn) were ranked in the top 16 of the final AP Top 25 poll. And seven of the eight were ranked in the preseason top 25, with only Houston omitted. Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State all began the season ranked in the top 10.

• If form holds, Sunday’s Elite Eight matchups would pit Michigan State against Duke, and North Carolina against Kentucky. And that could make Sunday’s slate even more appealing to college basketball fans, and, no doubt, to television executives.

[CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson survives in a land of giants. “My height just makes me tougher.”]

Schedule and results

Game times and TV information. All times Eastern.

Friday’s games

Washington, D.C. (East Region)

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU, 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS

Kansas City, Mo. (Midwest Region)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn, 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston, 9:59 p.m., TBS

Saturday’s games

Anaheim, Calif. (West Region)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS

Louisville (South Region)

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:49 p.m., TBS

Thursday’s results

Anaheim, Calif. (West Region)

No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58

No. 3 Texas Tech 63, No. 2 Michigan 44

Louisville (South Region)

No. 3 Purdue 99, No. 2 Tennessee 94 (OT)

No. 1 Virginia 53, No. 12 Oregon 49

[2019 NCAA tournament interactive bracket]

What you need to know

Quick facts about Friday’s teams

Michigan State (28-6): Tom Izzo is in his 22nd straight NCAA tournament, the third-longest streak in NCAA history, behind only Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski, who is in his 24th straight tournament. The Spartans are third in the country in field goal percentage defense. Big Ten player of the year Cassius Winston is averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 assists in the postseason.

LSU (28-6): The Tigers are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006, and this trip has been anything but smooth. They survived Yale in the first round, 79-74, and needed a last-second layup to hold off Maryland in the second round. Interim coach Tony Benford continues to fill in for Will Wade, who was indefinitely suspended amid a recruiting scandal connected to an FBI investigation.

North Carolina (29-6): The Tar Heels are in the Sweet 16 for an NCAA-record 29th time, with a 21-7 record in this round. Coach Roy Williams is 8-1 in Sweet 16 games with the Tar Heels. North Carolina is 23-0 this season when leading at halftime, and 21-1 when scoring at least 80 points, including in tournament wins over Iona and Washington.

Auburn (28-9): The Tigers have won 10 straight games, surging to an SEC tournament title and two NCAA tournament wins. They’re in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years, and have only played in one previous Elite Eight. Auburn leads the country with 421 three-pointers made this season, 27 more than any other team, and easily the most of any team in SEC history.

Duke (31-5): Krzyzewski’s 25 Sweet 16 appearances are the most for a coach in college basketball history, as are his 96 NCAA tournament wins. Duke leads the nation in blocked shots, and would set the ACC record for most blocks in a season with four on Friday. RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson are likely to finish as the first freshmen teammates who both averaged more than 20 points in NCAA history, according to the school; they finished first and second in the conference in scoring.

Virginia Tech (26-8): The Hokies got one of their biggest wins of the season against Duke in Blacksburg in February, but Williamson missed that game with a knee injury. The schools have never met in the NCAA tournament. The Hokies, who have already set a school record for wins, are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the tournament expanded to its current format.

Kentucky (29-6): The Wildcats have the most appearances and wins in NCAA tournament history. Leading scorer and rebounder PJ Washington hasn’t yet played in the tournament because of a foot sprain suffered in the SEC tournament. Kentucky has given up just 100 points through two tournament games, the fewest of any remaining team.

Houston (33-3): The Cougars, who boast the best winning percentage in the country, are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984. They’ve also set a school record for wins, and lead the country in field goal percentage defense. Senior point guard Galen Robinson Jr. has played 135 games, the most in school history.

Read more

‘I don’t see it as luck’: The LSU Tigers have mastered tight games

LSU has played in seven overtime games this season and won five of them. In 18 games decided by six points or fewer, the Tigers have won 13. (Read more)

Wherever Buzz Williams might be going, he’s going to win

Williams has come a long way to get from the University of New Orleans to the Sweet 16 and a matchup with Krzyzewski, John Feinstein writes. Whether he will still be at Virginia Tech in a week or a month is uncertain. But he’s more than ready for his close-up Friday night. (Read more)

Gregg Nigl’s perfect NCAA tournament bracket is busted — all the way to 348th place

A record-setting NCAA bracket finally gets busted by Purdue. (Read more)

How one Maryland kid wrote books to forge a connection with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski

Homemade books eventually led to Coach K writing a Montgomery County kid a letter of college recommendation. (Read more)

Gonzaga’s frontcourt stars reach Elite Eight, but leave NBA scouts divided

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke both stoke passionate and polarizing evaluations from NBA scouts. A panel of talent evaluators polled by The Washington Post was split evenly on which player is the better prospect. (Read more)