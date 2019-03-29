

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) is on the cusp of his eighth season with at least 50 goals. (Nick Wass)

TAMPA – The Washington Capitals’ bench stood to watch the puck slide down the ice, poised for an empty net goal late in Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It went just wide, and what’s been a foregone conclusion for roughly half the season would have to wait at least one more night. Captain Alex Ovechkin didn’t seem nearly as disappointed as everyone else. What could have been his 50th goal of the season missed by inches.

Even enemy arenas now often root for him to reach this feat or another milestone, wanting to witness some history.

“See how quick it changes when the team wins and we’re doing good?” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “It’s a different story.”

After years of weathering criticism – for not winning a Stanley Cup, for not being committed to two-way play, for not being enough of a team player – the perception of Ovechkin has changed over the past year, from a great player who was considered flawed to simply a great player who’s at last beloved by most. He won a championship, and he did it with the defensive detail and team game so many thought he was incapable of. Now, as Ovechkin is again on the precipice of 50 goals, he finally has the acceptance of the league and those around it. They celebrate what he has accomplished without also pointing out what he hasn’t. At 33 years old, he can become just the third player in NHL history with eight 50-goal campaigns, joining legends Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky. He’ll be just the fourth player to score that many goals in a season at this age or older.

“It’s obviously not too difficult for him,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said. “He’s found a way to consistently produce in this league. He’s a horse out there. He’s a big, strong guy. His longevity has been amazing in terms of staying healthy and staying out on the ice and just producing. It’s amazing to see. I’m sure he had some doubters out there that think it’s going to stop, but he just finds a way.

“He’s motivated, he loves to score goals, and with the shot that he has, when he shoots it, it’s going to go in a lot of the time.”

It’s the magnitude of Ovechkin’s longevity that has led to more appreciation as he’s gotten older, similar to what happened with Jaromir Jagr as he continued to play past the age of 40. Players entering the league now are smaller and quicker, forcing the game to trend toward rapid puck movement, but Ovechkin is a vintage model in the midst of all of that. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he can play a physical style that’s becoming rarer in today’s NHL and still has an appeal for the purists. But his shot is still so mystifying that Ovechkin hasn’t had trouble keeping up with the younger generation — and he’s got the youthful enthusiasm and gap-toothed grin to still fit in with the kids.

“He’s been that guy for so long,” said 21-year-old Carolina Hurricanes sniper Sebastian Aho. “It’s not just the one year he scores 50, it’s like every year."

Said NBC Sports Network analyst Mike Milbury: “He is a physical throwback. We used to call it truck-driver strong. He’s actually beefy and bold with a little bit of an edge.”

Millbury was among Ovechkin’s harshest critics throughout his career. The former NHL player, head coach and general manager called Ovechkin a coach killer and described him as “just a one-dimensional player.” But he gushed about Ovechkin during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run last postseason, and he’s continued to do so this year as Ovechkin surprised even some of his teammates by showing up to training camp in impressive shape after a short offseason that featured some very public partying.

“I’ve changed my mind on him a lot,” Millbury said. “It’s my job to be critical — analytical is a better word for it — but I’ve always admired his physical skills. He’s just such a bull. His effort level on most nights was there physically, but not always mentally. I don’t think he thought the game through thoroughly, and I wondered whether he would finally get it ...

"I thought there was a change in his approach, the little aspects of the game that mark a winner as opposed to an immensely gifted player. The little things like line changes, backchecking in the right spots, being willing to a block a shot at the right time, not spending three minutes on a shift.”

When Ovechkin first stormed into the NHL as a 20-year-old, his talent dazzled, but he was scrutinized by the old guard for his flamboyant celebrations. Then after his production slumped to 32 goals during the 2010-11 season and he followed with 38 in 2011-12 – marks that would still be career years for most players – some questioned his commitment off the ice. Others postured that it could just be the beginning of Ovechkin’s decline. Ovechkin responded with 32 goals in 48 games the following year, the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. He then put up three straight seasons with at least 50 goals. But he was flayed again for the team’s shortcomings in the postseason.

“We had been losing a lot in the first, second round and stuff like that, and people wanted us to go further,” Backstrom said. “Without that [success], you’ve got to get criticized. And it wasn’t just him, it was the whole team. I just think that’s normal. But it can change pretty quick in hockey."

These days, Ovechkin and his teammates’ raucous celebrations with the Stanley Cup were applauded, and his frequent milestones are no longer discussed with an asterisk. That he’s been seen wearing a “Well I’m not Michel Jordan” hoodie is considered more endearing than arrogant, as was his confidence on Tuesday that he would score his 50th goal “next game.” Checking off that final item on his bucket list has helped Ovechkin feel freer, too, even if he never paid much mind to what was being said outside of his own locker room.

Maybe his game isn’t quite back to the level it was in the playoffs a year ago yet, but this could be the most complete play he’s shown over the course of the regular season. It hasn’t gone unnoticed or underappreciated, including on the play Ovechkin nearly scored his 50th goal on Thursday night in Carolina. Seconds before he shot the puck down the ice, he blocked a slap shot by Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin as his team defended a late six-on-five push.

“To me, 50, not 50, let’s talk about the two-way play and talk about him blocking shots,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “When you go back to huge difference-makers in our run last year and our success this year, it’s improved two-way play by him and that’s why he’s out there at the end in that situation to get that opportunity. He’s growing a lot in that regard.”