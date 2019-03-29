

Austin Lemieux and the Sun Devils will make their NCAA tournament debut this weekend.

If you need Lemmy, he’s probably in the equipment room.

It’s just a small room by the rink. But the running joke among the Arizona State Sun Devils is that it’s Lemmy’s office. That’s where he has his “desk” – which is a folding chair by the stick rack – and where he and equipment manager Jon Laughner make jokes and devour pizza after games.

“He’s just Lemmy,” Laughner says. “It just so happens his dad is one of the best players ever.”

Lemmy is Austin Lemieux, 22, the only son of NHL Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux. He is in his first full season of college hockey, with four goals and smarts to spare, and this weekend his team will continue a wild and improbable season as it plays in the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.

And they are playing in the state that loves Mario most: Pennsylvania.

The team motto is “Be The Tradition” and that’s because there’s not a long hockey history to describe. This is only the third full season of Division I pucks in Tempe, and the other two weren’t memorable. “We won eight games last year,” says the team’s leading scorer, Johnny Walker. “A lot of bumps.”

The Sun Devils play in tiny Oceanside Arena, with its listed seating capacity of 747 and has a roof so low that “most chip outs hit the ceiling,” Walker says. (The rink is not by the side of the ocean, however Big Surf Waterpark is nearby.) The team is not in a conference and the coach, Greg Powers, is a former journalism major who played goalie at the school back in the club days. “Face for radio,” he cracks.

And yet the team is 21-12-1, and ranked 14th nationally. ASU is the first true independent team in nearly 20 years to make the NCAA tournament. Pretty much everyone in the program will tell you this season is a surprise. “Did we think we would be in tournament this year?” Powers says. “No.”

It’s also not the expected place for Lemieux, who would seem to be the effortless heir to the Magnificent Mario but had a challenge from the very start of his life. He was born premature and needed more than two months in the neonatal intensive care unit. (The Lemieux family even started a foundation to give siblings a place to play in the hospital while babies in the NICU fight for stability. They called it “Austin’s Playrooms.”)

Of course, Austin had amazing opportunities as well, not the least of which was palling around with Sidney Crosby, who stayed with Mario during the very beginning of his NHL career in Pittsburgh. Austin was around 12 at the time; Sidney 18. “I might have been annoying at times,” Austin jokes, “but it was fun to have sort of a big brother.”

Austin did not have an express route to stardom like Sid did. He wound up playing juniors in the USPHL and he knew he wanted to play Division I hockey. But where? In ASU he saw a chance to build a legacy in a completely new world.

“I had my sights set on a D-I program that was going to be good in the next few years,” he says. “I wanted to come into a program and have an impact right away.”

He had growing pains, but in a way that was perfect for a team trying to get its footing. Lemieux had a redshirt season last year as a partial qualifier and spent a lot of time in his “office” with Laughner. He found a bond. “We get along really well,” Laughner says. “He’s a nice, humble kid. Never complains about anything. During games, he was looking for a place to hang out. It helped that we had the pizza in there.”

Pizza was part of the plan. Lemieux -- a “rail” in Laughner’s lingo – was 6-foot-3 and needed to bulk up. This year he’s bigger and more aggressive than before, and he fits in with a team that likes to forecheck and cause havoc more than it relies on deft playmaking. Powers takes advantage of the tiny rink and the low clearance to try to suffocate opposing players. “We want people to feel claustrophobic,” he says. Lemieux, with his long reach and speed, can be quite disruptive.

That’s probably the best word for the program as a whole – disruptive. Powers says a lot of teams wanted to come to the desert in the winter for a couple of games – who wouldn’t? – but this season the long trips it didn’t end so well. The Sun Devils finished 12-2 at home. Their goalie, Joey Daccord, is one of the nation’s best. He has seven shutouts. With that kind of backstop, Lemieux and his buddies can take some extra chances at the other end.

The success hasn’t caused much of an earthquake yet on campus. “For a while some people didn’t know we had a hockey team,” Walker says. Their conference situation – or lack thereof – didn’t help with buzz. ASU hasn’t played since March 2, so the team has had to wait weeks to get an invite to the hockey version of the big dance. Last weekend they found out their fate in the clubhouse at the school’s golf course.

The relative anonymity fits Lemieux just fine. He is not an attention seeker. When asked about winning an academic award this semester, he hesitated and said others deserved it too. Walker calls him “a very quiet kid.”

Mario is the same way – avoidant of the spotlight. He attends nearly all of his son’s games, but he remains out of view. “He’s a spectator and a great dad,” Walker says.

“People say that I’m like my dad,” Austin says. “And that I look more like him every day. I get his funny sense of humor. I’m more of a laid-back guy.”

So Tempe is pretty ideal for a 22-year-old who has big dreams but wants his own path. “He never put any pressure on me to play the sport or try to be as good as him,” Austin says of his father. “It’s certainly hard to live up to his shoes. I took it day by day and he gave me many pointers on what to do.”

It’s not like he is running from his dad’s shadow, though. When he saw the sites for the tournament, Austin immediately wanted to play in Allentown. “Anytime you get to play close to home it gets your level of play up,” he says.

The relative quiet of desert anonymity will evaporate soon. Austin and his upstart team will be less of a revelation with every win in this tournament. And if you ask his teammates and coaches, they’ll tell you Austin is showing flashes of greatness.

He’ll still prefer to be tucked away in the equipment room, but talent can’t stay hidden forever.

