

Trea Turner steals second against the New York Mets on Thursday. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

When Trea Turner reaches first base, whether by hit or walk or however else, everybody knows.

The pitcher, the catcher, the infield, Turner’s teammates, the ushers and vendors and fans filling the park — they can all figure he’ll try to steal second. Running is what Turner does, without the benefit of surprise or secrecy, and the Washington Nationals want him to run more than ever this season. Manager Dave Martinez has suggested 90 stolen base attempts, maybe more, after Turner finished with 52 last year. Turner accepted the number as both a challenge and a conundrum to untangle each game.

The running part is simple, especially for one of baseball’s fastest players. It is harder to know when to run, how to balance aggression with who’s at the plate, how to boil a list of factors into a split-second decision to turn and take off. Turner did those calculations Thursday, in a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets, and the result was three attempts, three steals and an indication of just how long his base-running leash may be.

[Boswell: In opener, Nats show that, fundamentally, not much has changed]

He swiped second after singling off Jacob deGrom in the first, then took second and third after another base hit in the sixth. The Nationals left six runners on base against one of the world’s best pitchers. Two of them were Turner, and that wasn’t a coincidence.

“Just the math,” Turner, 25, said Thursday of how he decides when to steal. “The situation, scoreboard, what’s going on, how do I feel, if I’m reading him right and if this is a good time to go.”

Throughout the spring, Martinez considered putting Turner first and Adam Eaton second in the Nationals’ lineup. In his five-year career, Turner has been a more ambitious and successful base runner in the leadoff spot. Martinez looked back at Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, Jacoby Ellsbury, and other premier base stealers, and saw a simple formula: The best ran, all the time, without restraint or consideration of who was hitting behind them.

So the manager thought this would allow Turner to do the same, since he wouldn’t be in front of Anthony Rendon or Juan Soto and risk taking the bat out of their hands. But Martinez instead made Eaton his regular leadoff hitter, and plans to keep a set order after injuries forced him to jumble it for most of last season. The Opening Day lineup was Eaton, Turner, Rendon, Soto and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman hitting fifth. That, in theory, could make it harder for Turner to run unless Washington is fine with Rendon and Soto seeing fewer pitches to hit.

The counter strategy to a strong base stealer is that once he goes from first to second, there is a base open and the opposing pitcher can pick around the next hitters. Rendon and Soto are two players teams are glad to avoid, and that figures into Turner’s strategy when either one of them is in the box. And while that didn’t slow him against the Mets, the side effects were already there. Turner stole second in the first with two outs and Soto at the plate. DeGrom then walked Soto on five pitches, throwing everything low and inside, to bring up Zimmerman. Zimmerman lined out to third and the Nationals couldn’t plate a run.

“For me, if they want to do that, they got a dangerous hitter in Zim to face, they really do,” Martinez said after the game. “Zim has driven in a lot of runs in his career and we are okay with that. Soto, we talked about him taking his walks and he’ll do that.”

[Svrluga: When it comes to Anthony Rendon, lock him up — for the sake of the Nationals’ future]

The logic here is that if Turner steals, and pitchers stay away from Rendon or Soto as a result, Zimmerman has to protect the team’s base-running strategy. The 34-year-old first baseman is typically a clutch hitter. He hit .304 with a 1.114 OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position last season. That was in just 55 plate appearances, a small sample size, but the Nationals believe a healthy Zimmerman will make teams pay for pitching around Rendon or the 20-year-old Soto.

Martinez could have been choosing between two versions of Turner this spring: a patient leadoff hitter who would run more, or a free-swinging two hitter who would run less and hit for more power. He had around a half a steal attempt per game in 220 career starts hitting first. He had just over a fourth of a steal attempt per game in 90 starts hitting second. That was nearly enough to fix him atop the order, until Martinez sided with Eaton’s patient approach and ability to get on base around 40 percent of the time.

Yet the very, very early returns say Turner can still run free in what should be his regular lineup spot. He led the National League with 43 steals last year, only two behind Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifled, and after one game he is on pace to — okay, let’s save that math for later.

“Just trying to get in scoring position for those guys behind me,” Turner said. “They can really hit. And they’re pretty patient hitters, so that gives me a chance to steal. Hopefully next time we can put some runs up.”

Read more on the Nationals:

Nationals can’t deliver what they promised in 2-0 Opening Day loss to Mets

Some Nats fans opted to deface their old Bryce Harper jerseys

The ‘experts’ believe the Nationals will make the postseason

Nonstop: Max Scherzer keeps getting better with age

With a bow and a roar, the Harper era starts in Philadelphia

Nats raised their food game at Nats Park, but you better bring your wallet