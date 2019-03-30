

The Nationals look to bounce back from a 2-0 season-opening loss Thursday. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

After an oddly-placed off-day, with everyone still fresh and the spring weather clear, the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets for Game 2 of 162 on Saturday afternoon.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg will face the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, a flame-throwing righty slotted behind Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom in a tough rotation. Strasburg comes after Scherzer and before Patrick Corbin, a stacked staff of their own. The Nationals struggled against deGrom on Thursday, as most teams do, failing to score in his six innings before suffering a 2-0 loss. Washington’s fundamentals were not as sharp as promised in the opener, but they have many, many more chances to prove something’s changed since last season.

The next comes at 1:05 p.m., when Strasburg takes the mound, and each of these games are all the more critical given how competitive the National League East should be. Washington is starting catcher Kurt Suzuki, beginning his second tenure with the team after signing as a free agent in February. The Nationals have not decided how they will split starts between Suzuki and Yan Gomes — who caught Max Scherzer on Opening Day — but will factor in matchups, who pitchers are most comfortable with and rest days. Suzuki is 0 for 6 in eight career at-bats against Syndergaard, but he caught Strasburg in 2013 and a few times this spring.

LINEUPS

Nationals (0-1)

Adam Eaton, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Stephen Strasburg, P

Victor Robles, CF

Mets (1-0)

TBA

