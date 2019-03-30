

When Bryce Harper returns to Nats Park, he'll face a familiar foe on the mount: Max Scherzer. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Washington Nationals are going with Max Scherzer against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, so they can keep their ace on regular rest with a surplus of early-season off days.

And that decision carries even more significance than usual, at least for fans and television viewers. Scherzer will face Bryce Harper in his return to Washington.

Scherzer threw 7⅔ innings and 109 pitches in a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday. Manager Dave Martinez originally had Scherzer making his second start against the Phillies on Wednesday — with Anibal Sanchez making his Nationals debut a day before — but the pitchers have been flipped as Washington plans to keep a four-man rotation for the first two weeks of the year. Scherzer will have a normal four days between starts and welcome Harper back to Nationals Park after he signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in February.

[Busloads of Phillies fans are coming to Nationals Park for Bryce Harper’s return]

“If it is with the Phillies, hey, we got to face him,” Scherzer said Feb. 28, as news of Harper’s signing was breaking on social media. “It’ll be fun.”

Now that fun will come a day earlier than expected. It is hard to place too much meaning on April games, especially since the season stretches through the spring, summer and into the fall. But Harper, once the Nationals’ homegrown franchise player, will step into the box against one of the best pitchers in the world, his teammate of three seasons, Washington’s anchor and the pulse of its clubhouse. That will mean more than enough. Clear your schedule for just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I’m sure the boys are going to be excited to play against him,” Martinez said. “And I know he’s going to be excited to play against us.”

