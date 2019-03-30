

Zach Norvell Jr. celebrates during Gonzaga's Sweet 16 win over Florida State. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

No. 1 seed Gonzaga will face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Region final. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 6:09 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: TBS (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson).

Odds: Gonzaga minus-4

How they got here: Gonzaga (33-3) finished the regular season 29-2, before losing to Saint Mary’s in the West Coast tournament final. The top-seeded Zags crushed No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA tournament’s first round, 87-49. They beat No. 9 Baylor in the second round, 83-71, and rarely trailed in a 72-58 win over No. 4 Florida State in the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech (29-6) shared the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas State before falling to West Virginia in the conference tournament quarterfinals. The No. 3 seed Red Raiders have hardly been tested in the NCAA tournament, with comfortable wins over No. 14 Northern Kentucky (72-57), No. 6 Buffalo (78-58) and No. 2 Michigan (63-44).

Elite Eight history: Gonzaga is in the Elite Eight for a fourth time. The Zags are 1-2 in their previous appearances, making their only Final Four appearance in 2017. Texas Tech is in the Elite Eight for the second time, after making its debut last season. The Red Raiders have never appeared in the Final Four.

Fast facts: Gonzaga entered the weekend leading the nation in field goal percentage, scoring offense and assist-to-turnover ratio. . . . Since 2009, the Zags have an NCAA tournament record of 17-2 as the higher seed. . . . Point guard Josh Perkins, Gonzaga’s career leader in assists, has played 152 career games, more than any player in the country. . . . Entering the tournament’s second weekend, Gonzaga also led the country in average scoring margin (plus-23.9), while Texas Tech ranked eighth (plus-14.0). . . . Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver was the first Big 12 conference player of the year in program history. . . . Texas Tech has led by at least eight at halftime in 10 of its past 15 games. . . . Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard has a 7-2 career NCAA tournament record, while Gonzaga’s Mark Few is 31-19.

They said it: “Come to Spokane. You will love it.” — Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr., asked this week about his school.

“We have a lot of guys who aren’t five-star guys. The coaching staff and Coach Beard . . . came from a mid-major and started out coaching random teams and has worked his way up, and a lot of our guys are the same way. We try to embrace that, you know. We weren’t the highest recruited guys, but that not doesn’t mean we can’t compete with the best of the country.” — Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney.

“We respect [Gonzaga] a lot. They’re one of the best teams in college basketball and it’s going to be one of the best games in college basketball history.” — Margo Beard, Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard’s youngest daughter.

Elite Eight schedule

Saturday’s games

Anaheim (West Region)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS

Louisville (South Region)

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:49 p.m., TBS

Sunday’s games

Kansas City (Midwest Region)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn, 2:20 p.m., CBS

Washington (East Region)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

Read more

Jarrett Culver’s NBA draft stock is soaring — maybe into the top five

A largely overlooked recruit out of high school, the Texas Tech guard’s profile has risen with a breakout sophomore season and a sensational NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech believes in its defense — and Coach Chris Beard — before Gonzaga showdown

The Red Raiders have become an NCAA tournament wrecking ball on defense, with locker-room energy to match. Next up: perhaps the nation’s best offense.

Gonzaga’s frontcourt stars reach Elite Eight, but leave NBA scouts divided

The Bulldogs’ Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke have garnered all-conference honors, but the junior forwards remain divisive NBA prospects.

Don’t sleep on the Cavaliers, no matter how hard they make it to stay awake

It’s easy to criticize top-seeded Virginia’s ponderous style, columnist Jerry Brewer writes, but you can’t argue with the results: a berth in the Elite Eight.

With Carsen Edwards, Purdue always has a shot. Lots of them, in fact.

The prolific guard says he doesn’t think about shooting slumps, not about the torrid performance that drove the Boilermakers to their third straight Sweet 16.

‘He’s a killer’: Virginia’s Kihei Clark might be small, but he delivers big plays

Diminutive freshman guard shows poise beyond his years in helping the top-seeded Cavaliers reach the brink of first Final Four berth since 1984.

Gregg Nigl’s perfect NCAA tournament bracket is busted — all the way to 348th place.

He got 49 straight picks correct, but took a hard tumble Thursday night.