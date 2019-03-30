

Ty Jerome, left, and De'Andre Hunter will face Purdue for a trip to the Final Four. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 1 seed Virginia will face No. 3 seed Purdue in the South Region final. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 8:49 p.m. Eastern.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville.

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce).

Odds: Virginia minus-4.5

How they got here: Virginia (32-3) earned a share of the ACC regular season title before losing to Florida State in an ACC tournament semifinal, breaking a nine-game win streak. The top-seeded Cavaliers beat No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb, 71-56, after some early struggles. They beat No. 9 seed Oklahoma, 63-51, in the second round, and survived against No. 12 seed Oregon, 53-49, in the Sweet 16.

Purdue (26-9) started 6-5 before rallying to finish second in the Big Ten, but was upset by Minnesota in the tournament quarterfinals. The third-seeded Boilermakers beat No. 14 Old Dominion in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 61-48. They crushed defending national champion Villanova in the second round, 87-61, and beat No. 2 seed Tennessee in overtime, 99-94.

Elite Eight history: Virginia is in the Elite Eight for the seventh time and first time since 2016. The Cavaliers played in the Final Four in 1981 and 1984. Purdue is in the Elite Eight for the fifth time and first time since 2000. The Boilermakers are 2-2 in this round, with Final Four appearances in 1969 and 1980.

Fast facts: Virginia’s 32 wins are the most in school history. . . . Kihei Clark equaled his career highs with 12 points and six assists in Thursday’s win over Oregon. . . . The Cavs have won 61 games in a row when leading at halftime and 11 straight games when holding opponents under 50 points. . . . The Cavaliers are 5-1 all-time at KFC Yum! Center. . . . Virginia launched 33 three-point attempts against Oregon, a season high, and attempted just five free throws, equaling a season low. . . . Purdue’s Carsen Edwards has 182 career points in the NCAA tournament, the most of any player in the Elite Eight. . . . Matt Haarms was the first player to lead the Big Ten in field goal shooting and blocks since Greg Oden in 2007. . . . Purdue’s Ryan Cline and Virginia’s Kyle Guy are former AAU teammates. . . . Purdue has never beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament (0-6 all time). . . . The Boilermakers are the first team to ever make at least 15 three-pointers in consecutive NCAA tournament games.

They said it: “He’s going to be mad I said this, but I made him fall. I crossed him over pretty bad when we played him in high school. So I remember that vividly.” — Virginia’s Kyle Guy on Purdue’s Ryan Cline, a high school friend and rival.

“Going through what we did [last year], losing and all those things, I told the team this, and you’ve heard me say it before, it created a fire in me that wanted to become a better coach and pursue trying to get these guys to as far as they can, a Final Four, national championship. It’s burning hot, but it did something I think maybe as significant or greater. It made me realize that if that never does happen, I’ll still be okay. Because I’ve been blessed beyond what I deserve.” — Virginia Coach Tony Bennett.

“To me, it’s just a basketball game. It’s not that big a deal. It just isn’t. What’s the big deal? Like, handle it. You’ve had 35 of them. Go out and play the game and have fun.” — Purdue Coach Matt Painter.

Elite Eight schedule

Saturday’s games

Anaheim (West Region)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS

Louisville (South Region)

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:49 p.m., TBS

Sunday’s games

Kansas City (Midwest Region)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn, 2:20 p.m., CBS

Washington (East Region)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

