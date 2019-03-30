

Mar 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a call in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Jesse Johnson/Usa Today Sports)

One of the wildest finishes to a game this NBA season prompted two of the league’s biggest stars to unload on the officiating.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors, 131-130, on Friday, escaping with a home win over the back-to-back champs thanks in part to two disputed foul calls involving Kevin Durant during the final minute of overtime.

Afterward, in statements that are likely to draw fines from the league office, Durant and Stephen Curry singled out by name members of the three-man officiating crew of Marat Kogut, Leon Wood and Mike Callahan.

“Marat? Is that his name? He was the best player on the floor tonight,” Durant said.

“You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, Marat Kogut,” Curry added, when asked to compare the two officiating decisions.

An 11-2 Warriors run during the final 95 seconds of regulation precipitated the postgame fury. After trailing 128-119, Curry hit back-to-back three-pointers, Draymond Green added a putback and the Timberwolves missed two free throws to make it a one-possession game with six seconds left.

Golden State inbounded the ball to Durant, who was quickly fouled by Keita Bates-Diop as he received the pass. Durant immediately went from the catch into his shooting motion, though, and drained a three-pointer.

The Warriors argued for a shooting foul, which would have set up a possible game-winning four-point play for Durant. Instead, Kogut ruled that Bates-Diop’s foul occurred before Durant’s shooting motion.

“[Kogut is] so good with his whistle they knew [Bates-Diop] was going to foul me and he called it right before I shot the ball,” Durant said. “He’s one of the greatest refs of all time.”

Following a timeout, the Warriors inbounded the ball to Curry, who drained a turnaround three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left. While celebrating the shot, Curry ran down the court and pointed directly at Kogut in a clear expression of his disagreement with the earlier call.

Even then, the madness was only half over. On Minnesota’s ensuing inbound play, Karl-Anthony Towns flashed open going toward the basket with Durant trailing him. As Anthony Tolliver’s pass sailed over Towns, Wood whistled Durant for a foul because he was holding Towns’s waist. That call put Towns to the line, where he netted a game-winning free throw.

Durant argued in his postgame comments that the game should have proceeded to double overtime because his contact was minor and because the pass to Towns was uncatchable.

Kevin Durant shares everything he thinks about the calls pic.twitter.com/Zo5bGXohKH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 30, 2019

“Can you be physical like that late in the game? I didn’t extend my arms on the push,” he said. “I didn’t grab. I didn’t impede anybody’s movement. Plus, the ball was already out of bounds. Would you call it that way? My little brother probably wouldn’t have called that one. They should have let us play. We should still be playing right now.”

Later, in an Instagram comment, Durant added: “Great call, Leon.”

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr backed up Durant on both calls during his postgame news conference.

“Kevin should have been at the line shooting a free throw to win the game,” Kerr said of the first call. “I was disappointed with the way we lost control of the game and disappointed with the officiating at the end. . . . He caught, he shot, it’s a four-point play. I don’t know what else to say. Kind of mind-boggling. In any league, that’s a good bucket and a free throw. Any league, not just the NBA.”

On the second call, Kerr added that “the lob [to Towns] was going 10 feet over the rim” and therefore shouldn’t have been a foul on Durant. Like Durant and Curry, Kerr’s comments likely will provoke a fine.

Curry, who finished with a game-high 37 points and 11 three-pointers, was then asked whether he felt the second foul call was made in response to the Warriors’ celebration after his game-tying three.

Steph Curry: “You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, (referee) Mark Kogut.” pic.twitter.com/x3jlOaNflz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2019

“If that’s the case, it’s indicative of the entire game: not officiating the game itself, letting emotions get in the way with whatever kind of agenda they have coming in,” he replied. “We should have been way ahead in the second half by playing better, but [the refs should] let the game decide [itself]. that’s just unfortunate.”

As a final thought, the two-time MVP added that the refereeing crew had been quick to whistle Green for a technical foul earlier in the game.

“The fact that Draymond got a tech for saying ‘Oh, we can’t talk to you all tonight?’ is kind of embarrassing,” Curry said. “We’re supposed to have that communication. No one was being demonstrative or disrespectful. . . . As long as you’re not cussing somebody out or being disrespectful, that communication should be there.”

