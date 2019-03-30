

Capitals right wing Brett Connolly is a "game-time decision" with an illness. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

TAMPA — A mysterious illness working its way through the Washington Capitals’ locker room has taken its latest victim. Forward Brett Connolly is considered a “game-time decision” for Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he wasn’t feeling well enough to participate in the team’s morning skate, according to Coach Todd Reirden. Connolly is the fourth player on the team to fall ill in the past eight days.

“A little bit of adversity again so it’s about finding a way to work through it,” Reirden said. “It’ll be a game-time decision, see how he does the rest of the day.”

It started with Carl Hagelin last Friday; he was a late scratch against the Minnesota Wild with an illness. The next day, center Evgeny Kuznetsov was sent home from the team’s practice facility for the same reason, but he then played on Sunday. Forward T.J. Oshie was under the weather Thursday and didn’t play against the Carolina Hurricanes, but he’ll be back in the lineup Saturday.

[On the precipice of another 50-goal season, Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is getting his due]

This would be the first game Connolly has missed all season. He’s having a career year with 22 goals and 23 assists, and if he’s out Saturday, winger Andre Burakovsky is expected to take his third-line right wing spot. The Lightning have already clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best record, but this game could have some standings implications for the Capitals. Washington has a three-point lead on the New York Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division, and the Islanders host Buffalo on Saturday night.

“Between our medical staff and our trainers, they do a really good job disinfecting everything,” Reirden said. “It’s just been strange how its gone like this, one by one. It’s nice you can replace one guy at a time; it’s when you get six or seven guys sick that you get in trouble. Especially this late in the season, we don’t need to be dealing with this. But we’re fine in a way and it’s opening up some chances for others.”

Caps expected lineup:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Burakovsky

Stephenson-Dowd-Boyd



Djoos-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Jensen



Holtby to start — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 30, 2019

Read more from The Post:

On the precipice of another 50-goal season, Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is getting his due

With Michal Kempny down, Capitals look to Nick Jensen to step up

Capitals clinch postseason spot with win over Hurricanes in possible playoff preview

Caps ‘jerk’ Evgeny Kuznetsov kindly suggests that curmudgeon Don Cherry ‘shut his mouth’

President Trump welcomes Capitals, encourages them toward a second Stanley Cup