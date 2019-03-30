

Trevor Rosenthal earned the loss in his Nationals debut. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

By the time Dave Martinez left the dugout Saturday afternoon — once the manager had no other choice — two runs had scored, Trevor Rosenthal kicked dirt around the mound at Nationals Park and, in the stands, “Let’s go Mets!" chants had replaced the excitement of a now-hollow comeback.

It took four hitters for the game to unravel — four New York Mets who bested Rosenthal, the Washington Nationals’ new setup man, in the eighth inning of an 11-8 Nationals loss. Martinez hooked Rosenthal after he loaded the bases in a tie game, gave up a two-run single, threw 18 pitches and recorded no outs. In came Kyle Barraclough, another reliever acquired this offseason, and he immediately balked in a run. Then he allowed another on a Pete Alonso double that smacked off the right field fence. Then those chants returned, louder this time, and a wave of Nationals fans headed home.

This was, at the start, a matchup of two marquee pitchers in Stephen Strasburg and Noah Syndergaard. But it was, in the end, decided by the Nationals’ new relievers. The Mets scored seven runs in the eighth and ninth to win this series before the final game Sunday. A four-run Nationals ninth served only to make the final score less lopsided.

Strasburg’s spring results were promising. He had displayed a slower fastball, smoother mechanics and a shifted approach. But his first two innings of the regular season were not. Strasburg started by striking out Brandon Nimmo with two 94-mph fastballs and a diving change-up. But then he yielded a single to Alonso, and after another strikeout he allowed a single to Michael Conforto, a double to Wilson Ramos and a triple to Jeff McNeil. A throwing error by center fielder Victor Robles was mixed in, allowing Conforto to advance once he reached, and the Mets had a three-run lead before the Nationals could hit.

Washington inched closer on a first-inning RBI single from Juan Soto, but the Mets got the run right back. Strasburg thought he had struck out Syndergaard with a low change-up in the second. Instead he walked the pitcher on a full count, and Syndergaard scored on an Alonso double. Four of the Mets’ first five hits came with two outs. Then they poked a pair of two-out singles in the third and, had it not been for a diving play by second baseman Brian Dozier, the damage would have spread.

Yet Syndergaard couldn’t keep the Nationals down. Robles led off the third with a solo home run. Soto singled in Eaton in the same inning, shooting a sinker just inside the third base line. Robles then singled to start the fifth, with a soft liner to left, but Syndergaard picked the 21-year-old off first. That’s how it has gone for Robles to start the year, with flashes of his promise followed by reminders of his age. Trea Turner doubled two batters later, and it stung that Robles was in the dugout and not tearing around the bases.

But the Nationals got that run soon enough. Soto made sure of it. After poking a roller into shallow right-center, he busted out of the box and made a hard turn around first. He wound up on second with a sliding double, went to third on a Ryan Zimmerman groundout and jogged home on Kurt Suzuki’s sacrifice fly. That evened the score as Strasburg exited with a line of six innings, seven hits, four earned runs, two walks, eight strikeouts and 96 pitches thrown. Washington erased his early mistakes, one run at a time, then turned to the bullpen for stability it couldn’t provide.

Tony Sipp was the first reliever in, just 17 days after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals. Sipp, a 36-year-old veteran, is a lefty matchup specialist and showed it right away. He retired three left-handed hitters in the seventh — Nimmo, Cano and Conforto — to strand Alonso at second. Next came Rosenthal, whom the Nationals signed to a one-year, $7 million contract, loaded with incentives, in late October. He missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his official return raised concerns.

Rosenthal’s first pitch was a 96-mph fastball that sailed high, wide and into the wall behind home plate. He then allowed back-to-back singles, walked Amed Rosario on a full count and, on his final pitch, gave up that two-run single to J.D. Davis that pushed the Mets ahead. Barraclough entered and wasn’t much better. Matt Grace relieved him, Wander Suero relieved Grace, and Suero gave up three ninth-inning runs that proved to be the final margin as the stands emptied.

The Nationals added Rosenthal, Barraclough and Sipp to provide a bridge to all-star closer Sean Doolittle this season. Sipp was sharp in his first appearance. Rosenthal and Barraclough stumbled, and so, as it goes, the Nationals did, too.

