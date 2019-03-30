

Bradley Beal wants to keep playing, even with nothing left at stake for the Wizards. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

DENVER — The Washington Wizards will play only five more games before they begin what should be a long and challenging offseason. Here are a few developments that still matter during the closing stretch that continues Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets:

1. The beat will go on for Bradley Beal

Yes, the Wizards’ best player leads the NBA in minutes. But, no, don’t expect Beal to start his vacation early by lounging on the sidelines.

Beal’s season average ticked up to 37.6 minutes per game after he logged 39 minutes in a loss Friday night to the Utah Jazz. Even though the Wizards (31-46) have more incentive to lose and increase their chances for more ping-pong balls in the NBA draft lottery rather than try to end this season in a blaze of glory, Beal shows no signs of taking it easy.

“I think it’s pretty admirable that he wants to keep playing, and we know we’re out of the playoffs. I respect it,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “I don’t criticize people who are not playing with load management but, you know, I like guys that want to compete.”

This is not just Brooks running Beal into the ground. Coach and star player are in alignment. Although Brooks more often voices his old-school mentality about toughness, playing hard and taking no nights off (despite the physical toll that comes with playing nightly), Beal shares this philosophy with his coach.

People who know Beal say that he will need someone to force him to sit because he’s too competitive — and stubborn — to make that decision on his own. While noble and virtuous to want to see the season through to its end, there’s also a personal motivation for Beal to keep playing.

Beal is on pace to play all 82 games for the second consecutive season. When asked about continuing the streak rather than sit out a game or two, Beal recognized both sides of the debate but also made his personal preference known.

“We’re still talking about it. It’s not easy, because I take pride in playing. I take pride in the streak I got going and staying healthy, but I do understand the medical staff’s point of view and the coaches’ as well wanting to get the young guys some minutes and develop them, rest me a little bit,” Beal said. “I would like to keep the streak alive, but I don’t know. I’m still thinking about it."

2. Trevor Ariza likely has played his last game this season

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, it took less than seven minutes for Ariza to aggravate his left groin strain. Ariza had missed the previous two games because of the injury and tried to give it a shot against the Lakers. However, after he checked out of the game in the first quarter, he did not return. And it appears that Ariza, 33, will not be coming back this season.

Ariza has played and started 43 games for the Wizards after being traded to the team in December. Before suffering the initial injury March 20, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Wizards aren’t in the habit of sending news releases about players who have been shut down for the season, as the Lakers did Saturday when they announced LeBron James will not play again this season. Instead, the team will rely on Brooks sharing a daily update on a player’s status during his media availability. For Ariza, those updates haven’t changed, but Brooks recently revealed the team is “getting close” to ruling out Ariza for the season. In the meantime, Ariza will not play Sunday against the Nuggets.

3. Less Ariza means more Troy Brown Jr.

The Ariza injury allowed rookie Troy Brown Jr. to enter the starting lineup. Brown has had some bad shooting nights since getting the nod (he missed 18 of 24 shots during a three-game stretch), but he scored a career-best 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting Friday against the Jazz, including a trio of made three-pointers. Brown even had the confidence to attempt and make a three with 16.9 seconds remaining to cut the Wizards’ deficit to 124-121.

“I still feel the same way about [my shooting],” Brown said. “I still got to get better. At the end of the day, it’s just confidence. The last couple of games, I haven’t been shooting the ball pretty well but I still kept the same routine.”

Though Brown has filled in at the starting three spot, there have been times when he has handled the ball while sharing the court with point guard Tomas Satoransky and Beal. Against the Lakers, Brown found himself matched against James, one of his favorite childhood players. Brown has consistently played more than 20 minutes a game since mid-March, and he reached 30 minutes Friday. Those opportunities should continue over the last five games.

“When he first came in we didn’t know if he was a three, a four, a two, a point. We didn’t know what he was,” Beal said of Brown. “Now, it doesn’t matter. He’s a player. We’re able to plug him in at multiple positions, and he’s a fast learner.”

