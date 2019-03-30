

Jazz guard Ricky Rubio goes to the floor as Bradley Beal chases down a loose ball during Friday night's game. (Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — As usual, the Washington Wizards showed up for work Friday morning.

Players went through an abbreviated shoot-around as if nothing had changed. Afterward, Coach Scott Brooks and Bradley Beal spent several minutes huddled together on courtside seats having a private conversation. Shooters practiced their three-point form but cut the drills short because a contingent led by Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s head of referee development and training, was in town to hold one last officials’ meeting with the team.

The morning resembled much of the six-month routine that has repeated itself over the course of a regular season. But for the first time all season, the Wizards were preparing for a game that didn’t matter.

Eliminated from postseason contention the previous night, the Wizards still took their game against Utah Jazz seriously, but their effort ended as a 128-124 loss inside the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“We all kind of knew that. It sucks,” Beal said, sharing his thoughts on Washington missing the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. “But you continue to finish out the year and move on, wait for the offseason.”

Nevertheless, Beal started and extended his regular-season consecutive streak of 159 games. Thomas Bryant still reacted excitedly when watching a big play and, in the second quarter, pretended to lose consciousness when Jabari Parker dunked on 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert. Bryant and Bobby Portis attacked the glass.

For the final 5½ minutes, the game turned entertaining as neither team led by more than one possession. Then, Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio made a corner three in front of the Wizards’ bench with less than two minutes to play. Rubio’s shot pulled Utah ahead by four, which proved to be enough to keep the Wizards (31-46) at a distance.

In the hours before the game, Beal said his playing status would be a “last-minute decision” but he also admitted how his consecutive streak remains a source of pride. The streak lived on with Beal logging 39 minutes and reaching 34 points on 13-of-25 shooting. Portis, who had seven of the team’s paltry 17 rebounds in the first half, finished with a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds. Bryant, too, collected a dozen rebounds to go along with 11 points.

While meeting with reporters after shoot-around, Brooks described missing the playoffs, and falling way short of the majority owner Ted Leonsis’s mandate, as “definitely disappointing.” Although Leonsis made it clear in the preseason how he wanted the Wizards to get to 50 wins and advance to the conference finals, those expectations seemed exaggerated once his team started playing in October.

The Wizards lost seven of their first eight games. By Nov. 18, Dwight Howard, the team’s biggest free agent signing, was out with a back injury that would ultimately cost him the season after only nine appearances on the court. Then one month later, John Wall played the worst game of his year in scoring one point and looking considerably slower and out of sorts in a loss to the woeful Cleveland Cavaliers. That moment would forecast the end of his 2018-19 season, and even more.

After that game, Wall revealed how he had been dealing with painful bone spurs. In January, Wall decided to have surgery on his left ankle to remove the spurs and eliminate the potential of an even greater injury, like rupturing his Achilles’ tendon. However, while Wall was already out for the season following the procedure, the team said he slipped and fell in his residence and the spill caused him to sever 95 percent of his left Achilles’ tendon.

The injury, which happened just before the NBA trade deadline, forced the Wizards to trade Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris to get below the luxury tax line. In the salary-shedding deals, the Wizards brought in three more upcoming free agents on a roster full of players who will be seeking new deals. Before the trade, Washington ranked 11th in the East and have not budged from that position.

In spite the injuries and turmoil that has surrounded the team — a contentious November practice that went public, an anonymous teammate slamming Wall to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and a veteran roster never taking to the tenets of defense — Leonsis declared before the season that there should be “no excuses” for missing the playoffs. At various points during the past few months, Leonsis has doubled down on his mantra and also has strongly hinted at making changes if the team failed to reach the playoffs.

“I’m happy if we meet our goals,” Leonsis said in January. “If we don’t meet our goals, we have to sit down and take stock on what do we have to do to improve during the offseason."

Changes may loom but Brooks has only focused on the next game on the schedule. Even the reality of missing the playoffs could not adjust his tunnel vision.

“I take a lot of pride in what we do as a group. Our goal was to make the playoffs regardless of what happened this season,” Brooks said. “It’s still our goal and we still have six games to go. I’m sure we will address that once the season is over. I feel prideful in what I do and with our group that we have. We didn’t accomplish our goals but we have to worry about that once the season’s over. Right now, we’ve got a game to play."

The Wizards played on and did what they’ve done through most of the season — lost a game.