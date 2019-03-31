Alex Ovechkin, already third all-time for most 50-goal seasons, is now one behind tying the NHL record of nine. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
By Isabelle Khurshudyan
Isabelle Khurshudyan
Reporter covering the Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals for the eighth time in his career and the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. At 33 years old, Ovechkin is just the fourth player to score at least 50 goals at this age or older. The last to do it was Jaromir Jagr during the 2005-06 season.

Ovechkin reached the milestone Saturday night, with a third-period goal against the Tampa Bay Lighting.

While many expected last year’s long Stanley Cup run to negatively impact Ovechkin’s production this season, he has enjoyed his best points-per-game pace since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Ovechkin’s .64 goals-per-game average is his best since the 2014-15 season.

Ovechkin is on track to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader for the eighth time, and he’s the only player in the league poised to finish with at least 50 goals. During his 14-year career, there have been just 13 50-goal seasons other than his eight.

Read more from The Post:

Caps ‘jerk’ Evgeny Kuznetsov kindly suggests that curmudgeon Don Cherry ‘shut his mouth’

President Trump welcomes Capitals, encourages them toward a second Stanley Cup

Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny’s injury is ‘long term,’ coach says