

Alex Ovechkin, already third all-time for most 50-goal seasons, is now one behind tying the NHL record of nine. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals for the eighth time in his career and the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. At 33 years old, Ovechkin is just the fourth player to score at least 50 goals at this age or older. The last to do it was Jaromir Jagr during the 2005-06 season.

Ovechkin reached the milestone Saturday night, with a third-period goal against the Tampa Bay Lighting.

Ovechkin's 50th goal gives the Capitals a 5-2 lead. He's just the third player in NHL history with eight 50-goal seasons. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 31, 2019

While many expected last year’s long Stanley Cup run to negatively impact Ovechkin’s production this season, he has enjoyed his best points-per-game pace since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Ovechkin’s .64 goals-per-game average is his best since the 2014-15 season.

Ovechkin is on track to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader for the eighth time, and he’s the only player in the league poised to finish with at least 50 goals. During his 14-year career, there have been just 13 50-goal seasons other than his eight.

