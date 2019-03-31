

Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils escaped Friday night to reach their 22nd Elite Eight. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

No. 1 seed Duke will face No. 2 seed Michigan State in the East Region final for a spot in the Final Four. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 5:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson).

Odds: Duke minus-2.5, as of Sunday morning.

How they got here: Duke (32-5) finished the regular season 26-5. Three of those losses came with star freshman Zion Williamson out with a knee injury; the Blue Devils are 6-0 since he returned, including a win in the ACC tournament final. Duke won handily in its first round game against No. 16 North Dakota State, 85-62, but has had back-to-back close contests since: a 77-76 fight vs. No. 9 seed Central Florida in the second round and a 75-73 thriller vs. No. 4 seed Virginia Tech.

Michigan State (31-6) earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title with fellow Elite Eight team Purdue before winning the conference tournament. The Spartans have hardly been tested in the NCAA tournament, winning convincingly against No. 15 seed Bradley (76-65), No. 10 seed Minnesota (70-50) and No. 3 seed LSU (80-63).

Elite Eight history: Duke is in its 22nd Elite Eight in program history and its 16th under Coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2015, when they defeated the Spartans in a national semifinal, and 16th overall. Michigan State, another college basketball blue-blood, is in its 14th Elite Eight and is trying to reach its ninth Final Four. The Spartans also last advanced to the final weekend of the tournament in 2015. The two programs have met five times in March, twice in the national semifinal round. Duke is 4-1 in those games.

They said it: “It means everything. That’s a big goal of ours. We always want to accomplish that. Those are the expectations here — championships.” — Michigan State captain Matt McQuaid on trying to win a national title.

“If you’re a coach, there’s no greater time to play than where there’s only gonna be so many teams left, eight teams left by the time we play. That’s what I live for, that’s what I dream of.” — Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo.

“Michigan State, they have a program similar to Duke. A winning history. And so I think it would be disrespectful to overlook them and so I think it’s going to be a great game and we just have to go out there and just compete.” — Duke forward Zion Williamson.

Elite Eight schedule and results

Sunday’s games

Kansas City (Midwest Region)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn, 2:20 p.m., CBS

Washington (East Region)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

Saturday’s results

Anaheim (West Region)

No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69

Louisville (South Region)

No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75

