

Kentucky celebrates after defeating the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No. 2 seed Kentucky will face No. 5 seed Auburn in the Midwest Region final for a spot in the Final Four. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl).

Odds: Kentucky minus-4.5, as of Sunday morning.

How they got here: Kentucky (30-6) and Auburn (29-9) met twice during the regular season, with the Wildcats taking both games, including an 80-53 rout in late February. After easily dispatching 15th-seeded Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Kentucky has played tight games against No. 7 seed Wofford, 62-56, in the second round and No. 3 seed Houston, 62-58, in the Sweet 16.

Auburn enters Sunday’s regional final on an 11-game winning streak, including a run to the championship in the SEC tournament. The Tigers escaped in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 78-77 win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State, but have twice been dominant, ousting college basketball blue-bloods Kansas (89-75) and North Carolina (97-80) in the second round and Sweet 16, respectively.

Elite Eight history: Kentucky is in its 38th Elite Eight, an NCAA record, including seven under Coach John Calipari. The Wildcats are trying to reach their first Final Four since 2015. Auburn is in its second-ever Elite Eight, having last made the round in 1986. Bruce Pearl has coached in the Elite Eight once before, in 2010 with Tennessee, but has never been to a Final Four.

They said it: “We respect their players and what they do and how they play and how hard they play. We’re a little different than them. They’re going to take 35, 40 threes. It’s what they do. We’re not going to shoot that many, but we’ll take them if they’re there, and, you know, it should be a good game. One good thing is it means that the SEC will have at least one team in the Final Four.” — Kentucky Coach John Calipari

“When it gets tough and you got to match up, we got five, and you don’t. That’s how we feel.” — Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

Elite Eight schedule and results

Sunday’s games

Kansas City (Midwest Region)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn, 2:20 p.m., CBS

Washington (East Region)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

Saturday’s results

Anaheim (West Region)

No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69

Louisville (South Region)

No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75

